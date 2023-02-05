ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Warmer Sunday for Connecticut, tracking potential storm for next weekend

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the worst of the cold is over and temperatures will be warming up this week.

NEXT: We make a dramatic turnaround on Sunday with temps getting back into the low-40s. Next week looks mild with highs in the 40s and 50s with relatively dry conditions through midweek.

SUNDAY: Morning sun with some afternoon clouds, milder with a rain shower possible at night. High of 44.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and milder. High of 48.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High of 45.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 50.

Related
WTNH

This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78

(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Blizzard Halts Mail Delivery – Today in History: February 7

On February 7, 1978, the US Postal Service was unable to deliver mail to many Connecticut residents for the first time in almost 40 years. The culprit was a blizzard that had struck the East Coast the day before. It deposited two feet of snow that had drifted to shoulder height in places and left thousands of cars stranded on Connecticut roads. In Hartford, of the 368 mail carriers on duty that day, only 5 were able to report to work.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State

After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTNH

Newtown High School closes early due to flooding

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Newtown High School officials announced on Twitter that the high school will close early on Monday. Officials wrote that a flood was discovered in the school’s F wing, which caused extensive damage. Due to the flooding, the high school is expected to close at 10 a.m. According to the Tweet, only […]
NEWTOWN, CT
WTNH

As temperatures drop, you may hear loud booms. What are they?

(WTNH) – Have you ever heard a “frost quake” before? Frost quakes, formally known as cryoseism, aren’t uncommon, but the noises they make can be unsettling. If you haven’t heard it before, you may hear one this weekend. As temperatures rapidly fall in Connecticut Friday into Saturday, it could cause frost quakes to happen, which […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Jersey 101.5

After warm January, hearing this sound in NJ is concerning

January of 2023 has officially concluded, and what a month it's been temperature-wise. At no point in the month did we have any extreme cold. In fact, it's been quite the opposite. According to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's weather blog, "Each and every day of the month — without exception — saw an average temperature at or above the long-term average."
NEW JERSEY STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut

There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
nbcboston.com

Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England

As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyInYourState

There’s A Historic Bed And Breakfast In Connecticut You’ll Absolutely Love

There’s no shortage of wonderful places to stay in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for sprawling resorts, adorable beachfront cottages, unique vacation rentals, luxury glampgrounds, or even haunted hotels, we truly have it all in the Nutmeg State. One of our favorite overnight accommodations here is the historic Stonecroft Country Inn in Ledyard. This place has all the vintage charm you’d expect from a property built in 1807 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but it’s also got the modern comforts and amenities of an upscale hotel.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close

Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Tiny Pasta Fresca And Piadina In Connecticut Serves Grinders To Die For

We’ve got a few huge restaurants in Connecticut, like the massive Parkville Market Food Hall with 21 vendors. But an eatery doesn’t have to be large in size to be big on flavor. One of our favorite little restaurants in the Nutmeg State is the tiny little Pasta Fresca and Piadina. This little mom-and-pop shop is small, but has massive sandwiches and tons of delicious dishes. It’s a great little deli in Mystic that’s often overlooked in favor of flashier restaurants, but it’s a tasty spot you don’t want to miss.
CONNECTICUT STATE
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say

According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
CONCORD, NH
