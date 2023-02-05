Warmer Sunday for Connecticut, tracking potential storm for next weekend

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the worst of the cold is over and temperatures will be warming up this week.

NEXT: We make a dramatic turnaround on Sunday with temps getting back into the low-40s. Next week looks mild with highs in the 40s and 50s with relatively dry conditions through midweek.

SUNDAY: Morning sun with some afternoon clouds, milder with a rain shower possible at night. High of 44.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and milder. High of 48.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High of 45.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 50.