Mississippi's 'Crown Prince' is Returning: College Baseball Season is on the Horizon
What is it that makes baseball such an attraction in the state of Mississippi, and what do we expect from this season in the Magnolia State?
Power 25 HS Preview: #1 Parkview
Power 25 HS Preview: #1 Parkview

The 2023 Georgia high school baseball season is less than a month away. With the season getting pushed up one week the coaches and players have an extra week to prepare for opening day. Will it be sunny and 75? Or below freezing for opening day? The Georgia weather is unpredictable, just like trying to predict who will come out on top of each classification. The talent in the State of Georgia continues to be one of the best in the country. Some regions have a fresh new look, and some region foes will continue to battle for that top spot to earn the best road to the state championship.
Power 25 HS Preview: #2 Mount Paran
Power 25 HS Preview: #2 Mount Paran
Underclass Preseason All-State: TrackMan Hitting Leaders
On Saturday, February 4th, PBR Arizona hosted the Underclass Preseason All-State at Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona. The event is one of the marquee events each year on PBR Arizona's schedule and it was an impressive roster that included some of Arizona's top 2025 and 2026 prospects, as well as a select few 2027s.
Power 25 HS Preview: #3 Blessed Trinity
Power 25 HS Preview: #3 Blessed Trinity
2022 Standouts: Maryland State Games
After a long and eventful 2022, the calendar has official turned over to the year 2023. Over the next few weeks, our staff will dive into top performers from events in 2022, highlighting both position players and pitchers. First on the docket is a look back at our illustrious Maryland...
2023 Premier Baseball Advanced Metrics: Hitting/Speed Leaderboard
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2023 Scout Day: Premier Baseball. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2023-2027 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
Northwest Arkansas Preseason ID: Outfield Breakdown
We take a look at all the Infielders from our Preseason Identifier in Northwest Arkansas. Each Infielder has video along with Trackman, Blast, and Swift analytics capping their individual performance from the event.
Results From 2023 Scout Day: Premier Baseball
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2023 Scout Day: Premier Baseball. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2023-2027 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
2023 Oakland Reds Advanced Metrics: Trackman Analytics - Pitching Leaderboard
We would like to thank all who participated in the PBR Michigan 2023 Scout Day: Oakland Reds. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2023-2026 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Interested in attending a PBR Michigan...
Maryland Trending Up: February 6
Trending UP takes a focus on the top ten Maryland/Delaware profiles that were visited on prepbaseballreport.com this past week. As we dive into the numbers, we see the Top Ten features two committed players and eight uncommitted players. Click the players name to view their profile, including video and metrics.
Results From 2023 Scout Day: Oakland Reds
We would like to thank all who participated in the PBR Michigan 2023 Scout Day: Oakland Reds. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2023-2026 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Interested in attending a PBR Michigan...
Mississippi Lottery announces ‘Green for Spring’ drawings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced a new promotion which features cash prizes. The Green for Spring promotion will include seven weekly drawings with five winners each week. The promotion begins Monday, February 6, with the first drawing February 13. The final drawing occurs March 27. Prizes for each drawing include: […]
Results From 2023 Scout Day: T3 Warhawks
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2023 Scout Day: T3 Warhawks. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2023-2026 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
2023 TN Preseason All State: Quick Hits
Interested in attending a PBR Tennessee event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. FRANKLIN, TN - The 2023 TN Preseason All-State was held on Saturday & Sunday, February 4th-5th at Showtime Sports Academy in Franklin, TN. This event was invite-only that consisted over 100 of the top prospects from the 2023-2026 classes. These players went through extended pro-style workout that included batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion, ran the 60 yard dash using Swift Performance, and much more. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens during the workout and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing this weekend.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Panthers in Mississippi: Folklore or reality?
There are no black panthers in Mississippi, at least according to state wildlife officials. Don’t tell that to the dozens of Mississippians claiming to have seen one, or at least a huge breed of cat with extremely similar characteristics. Sometimes brown or tan, sometimes black, there is no doubt many people are sure they’ve seen something exceptional.
Legendary singer, songwriter James Taylor to make tour stop in Mississippi
Mississippians can enjoy “An Evening With James Taylor” when the music legend stops in the Magnolia State for a summer evening concert. The Brandon Amphitheater has announced Taylor as its newest addition to its 2023 Concert Series. Taylor is scheduled to play at the Brandon Amphitheater at 7:30...
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 16 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Mississippi
Visitors to the Magnolia State come from around the world to indulge in Mississippi cuisine, relax on the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, fish its excellent fishing lakes, and enjoy local college sporting events. Mississippi is also unexpectedly scenic, with many hidden natural gems worth exploring, not to mention plenty of history and culture to enjoy. When visiting, it might be tempting to search for the best hotels or campgrounds, but why not opt for a lodging experience that is more unique and exciting? If you choose from any of these 16 best places to stay in Mississippi, you’ll surely find any one of them to be perfectly homey and inviting. We’re so confident you’ll love them that you may not want to leave!
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi? According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old […]
