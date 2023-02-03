Interested in attending a PBR Tennessee event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. FRANKLIN, TN - The 2023 TN Preseason All-State was held on Saturday & Sunday, February 4th-5th at Showtime Sports Academy in Franklin, TN. This event was invite-only that consisted over 100 of the top prospects from the 2023-2026 classes. These players went through extended pro-style workout that included batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion, ran the 60 yard dash using Swift Performance, and much more. Pitchers were able to throw in simulated bullpens during the workout and were able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more. There were some players who showed up and continued to build off of prior performances, but there were also some new names who jumped onto our radar with a strong showing this weekend.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO