This Incredible Upstate New York Airbnb Has A Heated Indoor Pool
If you're looking for the perfect getaway in Upstate New York during the winter, this one AirBnB in the Adirondacks as a heated indoor pool. In Gloversville, you'll find this large rental. It's 2000 square feet located in the lower Adirondacks:. There are several outdoor activities to do in the...
VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?
Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
Albany K9 Officer Passes Unexpectedly, Thank You For Your Service Amber
What comes to mind when you think of the New York State Police? Maybe you picture seeing a cruiser perched on the median of the New York State Thruway or you see them buzz by, lights flashing in pursuit of a reckless driver. Do you ever think of the unsung heroes of the force, the K9 Officers?
