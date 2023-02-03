ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘Shoot it down’? Biden pressed on U.S. response to China spy balloon over Montana missile bases

By Mike Sunnucks Belgrade News
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
msn.com

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lawmakers ready to investigate Chinese spy balloon

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers returned to Washington this week eager to tackle outstanding questions about a Chinese spy balloon’s journey across the U.S. and what it means for the broader relationship between the U.S. and China. Republicans, who have made competition with China a cornerstone of their agenda in...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

House oversight panel clashes at hearing on border security

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers on a House oversight panel traded barbs Tuesday at a hearing over the Biden administration’s policies at the U.S.-Mexico border, as Democrats accused their Republican colleagues of fueling inflammatory rhetoric against migrants. Rep. James R. Comer, R-Ky., who chairs the House Oversight and Accountability Committee,...
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

South American yields the next big market mover

Ahead of the February Supply and Demand report from the USDA, the focus of crop market traders is largely on South American weather. The crop in Brazil and Argentina received rains to close out January, taking some of the previously added drought premium out of the market. The biggest market mover will come when the crop comes out of the ground.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Feds to spend $34.3 million to reduce lead contamination in Omaha

OMAHA -- To the tune of $34.3 million, the federal government is underscoring its commitment to reducing lead poisoning among Omaha children. The Environmental Protection Agency is providing the city $29.9 million, largely for replacing contaminated soil, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $4.4 million to reduce lead paint hazards in homes and apartments.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy