Tyler, TX

Gilmer Mirror

Psychiatry Chair Announced for UT Tyler School of Medicine

TYLER (February 6, 2023) – Cheryl McCullumsmith, MD, PhD, has been appointed as the Robert M. Rogers Distinguished University Professor and Founding Chair for The Robert M. Rogers Department of Psychiatry at The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine, beginning June 2023. “We welcome Dr. McCullumsmith to...
TYLER, TX
Gilmer Mirror

We asked ChatGPT to write an essay about the Gilmer Buckeyes

The Gilmer Buckeyes are a high school football team based in Gilmer, Texas. The team has a rich history of success and has been a dominant force in Texas high school football for many years. One of the key factors in the Buckeyes’ success has been their commitment to discipline...
GILMER, TX

