boldsky.com
Monthly Horoscope February 2023: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Kudos to making through the first month of the new year 2023, and now February is here. There might have been post-holiday hangover, the pressure of continuing the new year resolutions coupled with hangover and nostalgia of the past year. Check out your monthly horoscope here and know how the stars of your fate will impact your life, love, career, education, job, marriage, business, finances and health. Here's how it will affect all zodiac signs. Know the opportunities and challenges that you will be coming across this month.
Your weekly horoscope, Feb. 1-7
SFGate
Horoscope for Tuesday, 2/07/23 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): You're one of those people who give 110%, so holding back or playing it safe isn't your style. It could even backfire. Nothing less than the best will do. TAURUS. (April 20 - May 20): You don't have much time for disappointment - not...
Here’s the Best Day of 2023 for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer
From a zoomed-out perspective, the only real constant in the 2023 astrological forecast is change: Several generational planets—planets with influence over our collective consciousness—will move into new signs this year, including Pluto into Aquarius, Saturn into Pisces, and Jupiter into Taurus. While that might sound chaotic, there’s certainly room for some chaotic good to come out of it. Indeed, the shakeup creates ample opportunities for lucky alignments, which underscore the best day of the year for folks of every zodiac sign.
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of January 14, 2023. When he was 74 years old, Capricorn author Norman Maclean published his first novel, A River Runs Through It. It became a best-seller. Capricorn film director Takeshi Kitano directed his first film at age 42. Now 75, he has since won many awards for his work in his native Japan. Capricorn activist Melchora Aquino, who was a leader in the Philippines’ fight for independence from Spain, launched her career as a revolutionary when she was in her eighties. She’s known as the “Mother of the Revolution.” I hope these heroes inspire you, dear Capricorn. I believe that 2023 is the year you will get an upgrade in any area of your life where you have seemed to be a late bloomer.
collective.world
The Life Chapter That’s Coming To A Close For Every Zodiac This February
As Saturn in Aquarius closes in on its final degrees before moving into Pisces, we reflect on the messages that this 2.5-year transit has brought to us. Saturn has brought us some new perspectives and unexpected changes. Nevertheless, the lessons learned now will impact us for the next several years. February is all about closing some chapters and paving the way to tell new stories as this Saturn cycle officially ends in March. See how this impacts your Rising, Sun, and Moon sign.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season
One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
horoscopes of the day
This morning, the moon creeps into cerebral Gemini and the sector of your chart that governs communication, bringing a chatty and insightful mood to Aries. Take advantage of this energy to express yourself and speak out for topics and situations that are important to you. Later in the day, when the moon and Jupiter align, good vibes will be abundant, making it the perfect time to connect with your circle of friends and family. In the evening, the Aquarius sun will be in alignment with the moon and Mars, bringing a rush of activity and excitement to your social life and providing the perfect opportunity for an impromptu gathering.
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on January 22
Love enters the land of dreams as Venus awakens your secret desires, which can take a relationship into new, delicious territory. If you’re single, you allow yourself to believe the future is bright, and may be linked to “M”. You have a flair for cash solutions that...
Elite Daily
The February 2023 Full Snow Moon's Spiritual Meaning Is Special
If you’ve been feeling a bit more isolated than usual, you’ve just been personally victimized by Aquarius season. Since Aquarius is a fixed air sign, this time of year tends to have a bit of an antisocial vibe to it, but the benefit is that it gives you a chance to prioritize your own unique perspectives and beliefs without too much outside influence. Now is the time to brainstorm new ways to innovate structures that aren’t as inclusive, and rebel against societal norms. Though you may not be acting on these ideas for attention, it’s bound to come your way. In fact, the spiritual meaning of the February 2023 full Snow Moon is all about welcoming the recognition you deserve for simply being you, so don’t be afraid to let your unfiltered self shine through.
Your February 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Follow Your Heart
After a sluggish start to the year, your desire for a fun change of pace and scenery is at an all-time high. Luckily for you, February's cosmic forecast delivers the creative vision and forward movement you need to take the next steps on your journey. With no planets retrograde for the first time since April 2022 and the sun continuing its innovative expedition through future-oriented Aquarius until Feb. 18, expect your youthful passion and purpose for life to slowly reemerge. This is especially true around Feb. 5 when the liberating Leo full moon blazes through the sky.
msn.com
Your February 2023 Horoscope Is Here & It's Full Of Possibility
February kicks off with a fiery and passionate full moon in Leo on February 5. Several days later, on February 11, Mercury enters Aquarius, allowing us to comprehend matters from a new lens. The Sun swims into Pisces on February 18, activating our imagination, intuition, and creativity. The new moon in Pisces and the Venusian shift into Aries on February 20 energizes our hearts and desires. It’s a great time to open ourselves up to every opportunity and possibility — the world is ours to explore and conquer! Continuing reading to find out what your February 2023 horoscope as in store for you this month.
collective.world
Your Best/Luckiest Day of 2023, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
The astrological forecast for 2023 is characterized by a theme of change due to the fact that several significant planets affecting collective consciousness will enter new signs — including Pluto leaning into Aquarius, Saturn heading into Pisces, and Jupiter molding into Taurus. Despite the potential for some chaos, this shift also presents opportunities for positive alignments and deeper partnerships when it comes to our careers, our friendships, and everything else that we pour our passion into.
In Style
February’s Full Moon in Leo Will Be Your Main Character Moment
Just days into February, and a matter of a few short weeks into 2023, the tone of the moment feels entirely different from the start of the year. With Mercury and Mars moving forward after doozy retrogrades and humanitarian Aquarius season in full swing, it’s easier to move the ball forward on your goals — and connect and collaborate with others in the process. The sign of the Water Bearer encourages us to prioritize that communal vibe over a focus on the self. But as this month’s full moon vibes roll in, you’ll want to roar your truth and champion your own needs.
Full Moon February 2023 in Leo is lighting up major relationship drama for these signs
Your Full Moon February 2023 horoscope for this fierce and feisty Full Moon which could spell trouble in paradise - so be prepared!
Your February 2023 Tarot Forecast: Insights and Guidance for Each Zodiac Sign
As we continue into the new year, many of us are curious to know what the future holds for us in the month of February. With the help of tarot cards, we can gain insight and guidance for the coming month.
collective.world
There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?
Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
NYLON
Your February 2023 Horoscope Is A Breath Of Fresh Air
Could it be? Dare we say it? Here goes: For the first time in what feels like ages, we’re starting a month with no retrogrades and few planetary blowouts. That’s not to declare everything suddenly chilled out, as if ongoing global armed conflicts and human suffering are off the table for a month, but February does promise some semblance of recovery and reboot. January’s astrology got the year off to a rocky start with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus in retrograde. Now that everything’s a bit more clear, where do you want to go? Who do you want to be?
Allure
How the Full Snow Moon on February 5 Will Impact You Astrologically
The weather outside is frightful, though the full moon in Leo will be anything but. Depending on where you're located, you may be in the midst of a serious cold snap, with temperatures dangerously low all over the U.S. It is therefore a small blessing that, during this often-dreary month of February, we receive a full moon in Leo, a warm-weather sign that brings with it a bit of fun energy to light up the darkness. On Sunday February 5, 2023, at 1:28 p.m. (EST), the full moon — or, the "Full Snow Moon," but more on that in a moment — will culminate.
