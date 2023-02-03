Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Cody Rhodes Says Having Dustin Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. For now, the exact night the match will happen has yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the second night. Rhodes sat down with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes and was...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 2/6/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s main event as we see the Steel Cage hanging high above the ring.
Trish Stratus Explains Why Victoria Should Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
Trish Stratus has named two female wrestling legends as her picks for future Hall of Fame inductees. The former multi-time women’s champion, who is in the WWE Hall of Fame herself, appeared on Casual Conversations with The Classic to talk about Mickie James and Victoria, two women she faced numerous times during the height of her run with WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
New Match Revealed for WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Card
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix will team up to face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Tonight’s RAW opened up with The Grit Couple coming to the ring to call out The Judgment Day. The back & forth on the mic led to Phoenix issuing the challenge for Elimination Chamber. It was said that Ripley is on a WWE promotional tour, but Balor and Dominik Mysterio accepted the challenge on her behalf. The segment ended with Balor, Mysterio and Damian Priest triple teaming Edge until The Street Profits made the save.
Sonya Deville Cut Open At WWE Live Event
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville took place at Sunday’s house show in Pensacola, Florida, at the Pensacola Bay Center. Flair pinned Morgan with a roll up. Deville was helped to the back by medical staff. The good news is that the...
Spoiler on Top Stars Appearing at Tonight’s WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar is set for tonight’s WWE RAW in Orlando, along with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix. There’s no word yet on what Lesnar, Edge and Phoenix will be doing, but PWInsider has confirmed that they are all in town and booked for the show.
WWE’s Top SmackDown Female Heels and Babyfaces Revealed from Internal List
A leaked internal list has revealed the WWE SmackDown Superstars seen as the top babyfaces and heels, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no information available on tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five female babyfaces and heels for SmackDown, based...
Legend’s Ring Return, Bron Breakker, Date Segment, Title Match and More Set for Valentine’s Day WWE NXT
Meiko Satomura is set to return to WWE NXT next week, teaming with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez to take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Tonight’s post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT saw Chance and Carter confront Perez backstage, claiming that they were screwed out of their titles at Vengeance Day, in the loss to new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James, and upset over how no one was talking about the injustice. After insults at Perez, they said she had no friends in NXT, so she said she could make one phone call to prove that she did have friends. Perez later revealed Satomura to be her partner.
New Producer Begins Working with WWE to Help the Women’s Division
Indie wrestler Jason Cade is now working as a WWE Producer. It was previously noted that Cade would be starting soon in the new role, and now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Cade was at this week’s RAW to work behind-the-scenes as a producer. Cade served...
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 2/9/2023 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Orlando, FL to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Creed Brothers with Ivy Nile. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE...
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On His TNA Wrestling Return In 2017
Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about returning to TNA Wrestling in 2017. Here are the highlights. Returning during the Billy Corgan drama:. “Billy had come to live events. I mean, I...
Summer Rae Says Former Divas Champion Really Wanted To Work With Her In WWE
Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently participated in a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, where she answered a ton of questions related to her career in the pro-wrestling industry. Rae revealed during the signing that former Divas Champion AJ Mendez (Lee) has requested to work with her during their...
Jon Moxley Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9
Pro-wrestling/MMA star and former UFC Champion Josh Barnett has announced on Twitter that AEW superstar Jon Moxley will be competing at the March 30th Bloodsport 9 special in Los Angeles. This will be The Purveyor of Violence’s fourth year in a row competing at the prestigious event, which is held under the GCW Banner.
Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE Raw
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Orlando, FL, according to Fightful Select. – Elimination Chamber qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble. – Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce. – Brock Lesnar Promo:...
Rosemary Was Excited To Have Mia Yim In IMPACT, Says She Wishes They Could Have Had A Match
IMPACT star Rosemary recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner where she discussed a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including her thoughts on Mia Yim’s brief return to the promotion prior to re-joining WWE, and how she would love to clash with top WWE talent, Rhea Ripley. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Matt Hardy Explains What He Would’ve Done Differently While Working With Bray Wyatt
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about what he would have done differently with the storyline he was given with Bray Wyatt in WWE in 2018 when Matt debuted his ‘Woken’ character. They later had a run as Raw Tag Team Champions.
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 2/10/2023
The February 10 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Big Rumor on WWE Hall of Famers Returning to the Ring at Elimination Chamber
WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita are rumored to return to the ring at WWE Elimination Chamber. Last night’s RAW saw Lita return to stop WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY from helping Bayley win the Steel Cage main event over Bayley. Lita and Lynch then embraced and celebrated to close the show.
Backstage Reactions to AEW Live Events, AEW to Film Shows?, News on Contracted AEW Dates
As noted at this link, AEW announced last week that their first tour of live events will begin on Saturday, March 18 at the Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio. AEW noted that the House Rules tour “non-televised, live events will showcase an electrifying mix of matchups featuring the stars of AEW. Each event offers an even more immersive experience for fans, including customized merchandise, unique ways to engage with featured talent and in-show interactions different from what is featured on televised AEW programming.”
