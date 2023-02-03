Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
Arn Anderson Reveals What Crazy WWE Schedule Was Like
Arn Anderson has opened up about what life is like for him as a wrestler when he worked for WWE. “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard wrestled as the Brain Busters for WWE in the late 1980’s, managed by Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan. The pair...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Update On Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following “Very Serious” Medical Episode
An update has been provided on the condition of Jerry Lawler after he was hospitalized yesterday. It was reported earlier today that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place, but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.
WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39
A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
Naomi Gives Latest Hint At WWE Exit
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi has given the clearest indication yet that she is no longer part of WWE after walking out of the company in 2022. Back on May 15th, 2022 Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw due to being frustrated over their creative direction as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They handed over their title belts to then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before their exit and were later stripped of the championship and publicly suspended by the company.
WWE Hall Of Famer Raves About Paul Heyman’s Raw Promo
A WWE Hall of Famer has waxed lyrical about Paul Heyman’s recent encounter with Cody Rhodes, calling it their favourite thing Heyman has done in his career. On Monday Night Raw in Orlando, Florida Paul Heyman came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes as The American Nightmare picks up the pace on his Road to WrestleMania where he is due to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship – if Reigns can survive the challenge of Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber.
Mandy Rose Had “Inclination” Something Was Wrong Before NXT Title Loss
Mandy Rose has discussed the point she realized something was up before losing the NXT Women’s Championship, as well as feeling sorry for her opponent’s “rushed” title win. Having held the NXT Women’s Championship for 413 days, Mandy Rose dramatically lost the title to Roxanne Perez...
WWE Raw Preview – February 6th
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw features a Steel Cage Match along with Elimination Chamber qualifying matches and more. One of the big matches advertised for tonight’s episode of Raw is a Steel Cage Match between Bayley and Becky Lynch. This was supposed to take place on the January 23rd episode of Raw celebrating 30 years of Raw, but a lack of time led to WWE having Bayley and her Damage CTRL allies (IYO SKY & Dakota Kai) attack Lynch to prevent the match from happening.
Lita Makes Huge Return To WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Lita has made a shocking return to Monday Night Raw where she was on hand to help Becky Lynch in her struggles with Damage CTRL. On the 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw, the main event saw Bayley take on Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match that was supposed to happen on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Instead, Damage CTRL locked Lynch inside the cage and delivered a devastating beatdown meaning the match couldn’t take place, although the real reason the match was scrapped then soon came to light.
Kevin Nash Thinks Top WWE Star Is “Missing Something”
Kevin Nash thinks that one of WWE’s biggest stars is missing something perhaps because he is too much of a “nice guy.”. Bobby Lashley is known for being one of the strongest, toughest and most successful WWE stars in this era, but in the opinion of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, he is missing something perhaps because of the kind of guy that he is.
WWE Raw Act Breaks Up
It looks like a WWE Raw act is no more after an apparent break-up on the show with one star commenting that “you can’t polish a turd.”. On the 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw, Baron Corbin went one-on-one with Dexter Lumis with Lumis picking up a win adding to Corbin’s losing streak. Corbin joined forces with JBL in October 2022 and began a short-winning streak but he picked up his last victory on the 14th of November edition of Raw where he defeated Akira Tozawa.
WWE Star Reveals Surprising NJPW Ambitions
A former title holder in WWE has explained why they would like the chance to wrestle in Japan. Having made the move from professional bodybuilding to professional wrestling, Dana Brooke has spent her entire time inside the squared circle under the WWE banner. However, whilst she has acknowledged that this is her home, the former 24/7 Champion has also revealed her desire to compete for NJPW.
WWE Moves Smackdown Group To Raw
A group that was on Smackdown has quietly been moved to Raw after taking part in an interesting backstage segment last week. On last week’s January 30th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, there was a segment where Chad Gable & Otis were shown walking backstage. As the camera panned over, the Maximum Male Models group consisting of Maxxine Dupri, Mace (ma.çé) and Mansoor (mån.sôör) were watching them with Maxxine looking she was fixated on Otis.
WWE Star Suspended For Recent Outburst
A WWE Superstar has been handed a supposed one-week suspension by the company after an outburst following a major loss. At NXT Vengeance Day, Bron Breakker put his NXT Championship on the line against Grayson Waller in the main event. In the end, Breakker’s dominant title reign continued as he put Waller away in the twelfth defence of his second reign with the title in a Steel Cage match.
Cody Rhodes Admits To “Cardinal Sin” At WWE Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes may have won the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble but the star has admitted to committing a “cardinal sin” at the event. Cody Rhodes made his grand return to the WWE ring at the Royal Rumble after sitting out the second half of 2022 with a torn pectoral muscle. The American Nightmare soon resumed his winning ways in the company by becoming the fifth WWE Superstar in history to win the Royal Rumble match from the number 30 position.
Former WWE Star Returning To TV For First Time In 6 Years
A former WWE Superstar is set to make a shocking return to televised wrestling for the first time since he left the company in 2016. Alex Riley had been under the WWE umbrella since 2007 when he was a part of the then-developmental promotion Florida Championship Wrestling where he shared the ring with the likes of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.
Reason New WWE NXT Star Missed Vengeance Day Revealed
Many fans expected a new WWE star to make their on-screen debut at NXT Vengeance Day and now it’s been revealed why that didn’t happen. At NXT Vengeance Day the stars of the white and gold brand did battle as they returned to the road. Both the men’s and women’s tag team divisions look a lot different following the show in Charlotte, North Carolina with new champions crowned.
Friend Of Jerry Lawler Feels “Very Optimstic” The King Will Recover From Stroke
One of Jerry Lawler’s close friends has shared some good news about the wrestling legend. Earlier today it was reported that 73-year-old Jerry Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. Updates continued to pour in throughout the day, with the most recent update coming from Dave Meltzer, who noted that while Lawler was alive, the stroke was said to have been “very serious”.
