Spokane County, WA

Gail Ricarte
4d ago

i think no machines and no more mail in ballots. make it a state holiday so everyone can participate. once their votes have been cast they should be able ti see online not only has their vote veen counted but who it counted for. so they know their candidates got their vote

Tim Mitchell
4d ago

If you want fair elections why would anyone have a problem with making elections 100% transparent. It's like when the winner of a close election doesn't want a recount. Personally if I won't fair and square I would love a recount because then I could throw it in your face again that I beat you. Where's there is smoke there is fire in my opinion.

user from wash
4d ago

constitutional or not. do it then let the courts decide meanwhile enact the system and use it just like dems are doing with the new unconstitutional capital gains tax.

