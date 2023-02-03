Read full article on original website
Rosemary Was Excited To Have Mia Yim In IMPACT, Says She Wishes They Could Have Had A Match
IMPACT star Rosemary recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner where she discussed a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including her thoughts on Mia Yim’s brief return to the promotion prior to re-joining WWE, and how she would love to clash with top WWE talent, Rhea Ripley. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jake Hager Says He Feels Very Valued In AEW, Why He Doesn’t Have To Appear On TV Every Week
Jake Hager has a very nice hat and is having a very nice time in AEW. The former world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on Dutch Mantell’s Story Time program, where Hager praised Tony Khan and the rest of AEW management for treating the roster right and making him feel valued. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Al Snow Shares Advice For AEW President Tony Khan: “You Have Too Many People”
Al Snow is a longtime veteran of the wrestling business, and how he’s sharing some of his knowledge and wisdom with AEW President, Tony Khan. The former WWE star and current OVW President spoke about AEW during a Q&A on AdFree Shows, where he explained why the large roster is actually hurting the promotion’s chance to really hone in on some stars, something he suggests they really focus their time on. Highlights can be found below.
Trish Stratus Explains Why Victoria Should Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
Trish Stratus has named two female wrestling legends as her picks for future Hall of Fame inductees. The former multi-time women’s champion, who is in the WWE Hall of Fame herself, appeared on Casual Conversations with The Classic to talk about Mickie James and Victoria, two women she faced numerous times during the height of her run with WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Summer Rae Says Former Divas Champion Really Wanted To Work With Her In WWE
Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently participated in a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, where she answered a ton of questions related to her career in the pro-wrestling industry. Rae revealed during the signing that former Divas Champion AJ Mendez (Lee) has requested to work with her during their...
Cody Rhodes Says Having Dustin Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. For now, the exact night the match will happen has yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the second night. Rhodes sat down with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes and was...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 2/6/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s main event as we see the Steel Cage hanging high above the ring.
Jordan Oliver Says He’s Formed A Bond With Alex Shelley: “He’s One Of The Most Influential Wrestlers Of All Time”
Jordan Oliver is one of the youngest prospects in the wrestling industry, so him riding close with longtime veteran Alex Shelley will only benefit his young career. Oliver recently spoke with Fightful about this very subject, where he reveals the close bond he’s formed with Shelley, and how much his career has been influenced by the former IMPACT, ROH, NJPW, and indie champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Booker T Thinks WWE Should Put A Rocket On Raw Star
Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how WWE needs to put a rocket on Rhea Ripley by pushing her. She won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match and will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 39.
New Producer Begins Working with WWE to Help the Women’s Division
Indie wrestler Jason Cade is now working as a WWE Producer. It was previously noted that Cade would be starting soon in the new role, and now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Cade was at this week’s RAW to work behind-the-scenes as a producer. Cade served...
Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Not Being Able To Afford Wrestler Who Become A Top WWE Star
Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed working with current WWE star Drew McIntyre, who went by the ring name Drew Galloway in TNA Wrestling. This was when Jarrett returned along with his upstart promotion GCW.
Legend’s Ring Return, Bron Breakker, Date Segment, Title Match and More Set for Valentine’s Day WWE NXT
Meiko Satomura is set to return to WWE NXT next week, teaming with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez to take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Tonight’s post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT saw Chance and Carter confront Perez backstage, claiming that they were screwed out of their titles at Vengeance Day, in the loss to new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Kiana James, and upset over how no one was talking about the injustice. After insults at Perez, they said she had no friends in NXT, so she said she could make one phone call to prove that she did have friends. Perez later revealed Satomura to be her partner.
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
Samoa Joe Praises Michael Cole, Gives Advice To Inexperienced Wrestlers
Samoa Joe spoke with Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “I gained so much respect from Michael Cole and seeing what he actually does for the company. It goes far beyond the camera and seeing what he has to put up with. I realized this is a man who, like anybody else in the world, would have broken under the pressure that he’s under consistently week after week after week. He was a big help too. He fully believed in me and did everything he could to put me in the best position to succeed.”
Backstage News on Alexa Bliss Having Time Away from WWE Right Now
Alexa Bliss is reportedly on a hiatus from the WWE storylines right now. The recent WWE Royal Rumble event saw Bliss come up short against RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. After the loss, Bliss sat in the ring as a video of highlights from her recent run and times with Bray Wyatt played on the big screen, along with scenes of a playground. Uncle Howdy could then be heard saying, “Do you feel in charge?”
New Match Revealed for WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Card
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix will team up to face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Tonight’s RAW opened up with The Grit Couple coming to the ring to call out The Judgment Day. The back & forth on the mic led to Phoenix issuing the challenge for Elimination Chamber. It was said that Ripley is on a WWE promotional tour, but Balor and Dominik Mysterio accepted the challenge on her behalf. The segment ended with Balor, Mysterio and Damian Priest triple teaming Edge until The Street Profits made the save.
Jimmy Korderas Says Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment Should Have Been Saved For Later
The segment on WWE Raw between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman was heavily praised by fans as the company further built up Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Title against Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. On his most recent “Reffin Rant” on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas noted that he...
WWE Stable Officially Switches Brands, Angle Planned for Tonight
Maximum Male Models are officially on the WWE RAW roster. Last week’s RAW episode featured a backstage segment with Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé (Mace) and mån.sôör (Mansoor), where Dupri looked like she was interested in recruiting Otis of Alpha Academy. In an update, all three...
Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE Raw
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Orlando, FL, according to Fightful Select. – Elimination Chamber qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble. – Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis: Adam Pearce. – Brock Lesnar Promo:...
WWE NXT Results 2/7/2023
– The post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a video of highlights from last Saturday’s big Premium Live Event from Charlotte, NC. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us and shows us footage of Bayley arriving earlier today. She’s wearing a sling on her arm and she doesn’t look happy following last night’s RAW Steel Cage loss to Becky Lynch. Vic is joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
