Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Related
A Closer Look at Lizzo’s Extravagant Grammys Wardrobe
Congratulations to Lizzo, who picked up Record of the Year for her hit “About Damn Time,” performed, and was nominated in five categories at last night’s star-studded Grammy Awards. For such a momentous occasion, the superstar needed a handful of looks. With the help of legendary stylist Patti Wilson, she really went for it, choosing theatrical silhouettes that were more extravagant and fabulous than the next. “The inspiration really came from Lizzo feeling that she wanted a grand look for the night,” Wilson tells Vogue. “It’s a big night for her, and she wanted all her looks for the night to really encapsulate that; Grand, opulent, important, and really representative of who she is.”
Allow Amal Clooney to Inspire Your Date Night Wardrobe
Amal Clooney may have shot to fame as a result of her relationship with now husband George Clooney, but she has since cemented her status as a style star in her own right. While her everyday wardrobe revolves around luxe separates, the human rights lawyer has a penchant for sparkling evening attire that encompasses haute couture, emerging designers and trophy vintage.
Eccentric Style Ruled at the Manhattan Vintage Show
The 22-degrees-Fahrenheit weather in New York didn’t stop dedicated shoppers from lining down the block shortly before the doors opened at the Manhattan Vintage Show last Friday. They all meant business as they arrived at the triannual event, with hopes of scoring sweet ’50s dresses, or a saucy ’90s leather Versace jacket. “We really tried to have vintage for all [this time],” says Amy Abrams, the co-owner of Manhattan Vintage. “Every style, era, and price point—from accessories to clothing.”
Stylist Claudia Cifu on Mothering in Short Shorts and Taking Her Daughter’s Fashion Advice
It’s impossible to miss stylist and consultant Claudia Cifu and her five-year-old daughter, Paloma Freya. The two are adorable peas in a pod, with their coordinated, relaxed chic vibe (which translated well into Cifu’s kidswear collection for the Finnish label Vimma.) Though Cifu was born in Finland to...
Why Martha Stewart Looks So Good at 81, According to Her Facialist
Martha Stewart is our forever goals. Why? Firstly, because she always looks as though she’s living her best life, whether she’s sipping on a cocktail poolside or grazing on caviar from a fabulous tablescape. Secondly, just look at that face. Velvety smooth and bouncy in texture, these days, it’s the face that regularly launches a thousand likes. And, what’s more, Martha knows it. It was only the other day that the grand dame of lifestyle culture took to Instagram to post not one but four thirst traps while getting her hair done at her local salon, writing: “Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!” But let’s be honest, this isn’t just good lighting. This is good skin care. At 81, Stewart maintains she’s never had a facelift and doesn’t edit her photos. She does, however, take very good care of her skin. And that’s in no small part down to her facialist at Mario Badescu.
Inside Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s Star-Studded Miami Wedding
Last weekend, stars descended on Miami for model Nadia Ferreira and singer-songwriter Marc Anthony’s wedding at the Perez Art Museum Miami. The two were first introduced by a mutual friend at a Maestro Cares Foundation event before becoming engaged in 2022—and after a whirlwind eight months of planning, they tied the knot on January 28.
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammy Awards
The red carpet at tonight’s 65th annual Grammy Awards certainly did not disappoint. Music’s biggest night is never a snooze and this year was no exception. Whether it was with over-the-top capes (see: Lizzo in custom Dolce & Gabbana) or long, sweeping trains (as worn by Amanda Gorman, who wore Prada), musicians made bold statements with their wardrobe. The best dressed of the bunch were those who balanced the high drama expected of the Grammys with a sense of sophistication and refinement.
Jennifer Lopez Combined All Her Style Signatures Into One Outfit
It would be pretty easy to dress up as Jennifer Lopez for Halloween. The superstar has an extremely personal, diva-worthy signature style. Over the years, the star has continued to wear a handful of specific items on a steady rotation—whether that be her choice of coats, shoes, or water bottles (we’ll get to that). Yesterday in Los Angeles, Lopez incorporated all of her fashion obsessions into a singular, fabulously cozy outfit.
Collection
Over the last few seasons Lafayette 148’s creative director Emily Smith has cited paper and old-fashioned mail, rooted in the past lives of the brand’s namesake building as a paper factory and a former post office respectively, as inspirations. For fall 2023, she set her sights on a different building—the Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch—but funnily enough ended once again on paper goods (that would be books) as inspiration.
After a Couple of Years, The Whitney Museum’s Art Party Made Its Much-Awaited Return
Last night, the Whitney Art Party returned with a bang after a two-year hiatus. Friends of the fashion and art industries came out in their most elaborate astrological-inspired attire, with a dress code calling guests to dress as their star sign. From intricate ethereal headdresses to makeup à la David Bowie's Star Man, and dreamy sparkling fabrics, partygoers came up with nothing short of the celestial theme.
Phoebe Bridgers on Being a Former Jewelry Skeptic and Her Collaboration With Catbird
Musician Phoebe Bridgers has a poetic way of describing her preferred kind of jewelry. “It has to disappear for me to like it,” she says. “It has to be just a part of you.” That rule certainly applies to the second installment of Bridgers’s collection with Catbird, which drops today on both the company’s and Bridgers’s websites. Bridgers worked with the jewelry brand to make two small but impactful charms: a small moonstone charm with her lyric “I’d give you the moon,” scrawled in her own handwriting on the back, and a pearl spaceship with tractor beams made of teensy chains.
Maggie Millner’s Debut Novel-in-Verse Is Sweet, Sad, Sexy—And Undeniably Queer
Ever since the first galleys of Maggie Millner’s novel, Couplets, made their way into the world last year, I’ve heard early readers buzz about the book’s simultaneously mournful and unselfconsciously sexy voice. (One poem in particular, about bondage and the assembly of an IKEA bed, seems to have struck a chord.) In the book, an unnamed narrator dispenses with a life of “sex and teaching, kale and NPR / and the boyfriend at the center I revered” and sees her world crack open and reshape itself soon after an arresting encounter with a woman she can’t stop thinking about.
Michelle Pfeiffer Makes a Rare—And Ravishing—Appearance on the Red Carpet
Anthony Vaccarello’s spring 2023 collection for Saint Laurent has gone down a storm with the A-list. The latest to fall under the spell of the spring collection? Michelle Pfeiffer, who just wore look 42—a draped long-sleeve dress with power shoulders and ruching around the waist—on the red carpet.
Move Over Manolo Blahnik… Carrie Bradshaw Is a Clog Convert
News just in from the set of And Just Like That: Carrie Bradshaw is a clog convert. Yes, despite being inseparable from her designer heels on Sex and the City, flitting around Manhattan almost exclusively in Manolos, it seems that in her fifties, Carrie succumbs to a comfy flat every now and again. Albeit a designer one.
Bling Empire: New York’s Blake Abbie On Bringing New York’s Fashion Vanguard to Netflix
This is a safe space, so it’s okay to admit that many of us have already started (and finished) Bling Empire: New York. The Netflix reality series, a spin-off of the Los Angeles version that is now three seasons in, premiered on January 20 and has turned up on the streamer’s top 10 most-watched lists in the U.S., Canada, and Singapore, among other countries. Almost instantly, the spin-off became a conversation topic in my group chats—industry friends, Vogue colleagues, Instagram acquaintances…It seems like New York did something that the LA original didn’t quite accomplish: get the attention of fashion insiders.
Timberland Launches Future73, Celebrating Five Decades of Its Iconic Boots with Designer Collaborations
Timberland boots, the rugged workwear essential that has transcended its beginnings as a practical shoe that can withstand even the harshest elements to become a pop culture icon in its own right, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. And what’s a more 2023 way to celebrate than to enlist a group of artists, designers, and other creatives to rethink the 6-inch Premium Boot? Titled Future73 (a nod to 1973, the year the first Timberland boots were created), the project attracted a diverse group of collaborators including A-COLD-WALL’s Samuel Ross, Christopher Raeburn, Humberto Leon, the contemporary artist Nina Chanel Abney, the founder of Knit in Motion Suzanne Oude Hengel, and the actor and CLOT founder Edison Chen. All of them have put their own spin on the beloved footwear, and the latter two also created a collection of ready-to-wear. The shoe will drop throughout the year beginning in March, alongside a series of activations.
Florence Pugh Is Team Peplums
Like it or not, peplums are creeping their way back into fashion. The dramatic silhouette—with an instantly recognizable flared, gathered, or pleated waist—had a major moment in the early 2010s, thanks to labels like Jil Sander and Lanvin. But we’ve seen the voluminous shape start reappearing on a handful of stars this past year, from Deepika Padukone to Alicia Vikander. The most recent A-lister on board with the look? Actor Florence Pugh, who also wore a peplum gown to the 43rd annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards in London earlier today.
How Pamela Anderson and Her Sons Got Ready for the Premiere of ‘Pamela, a Love Story’
Dressing for the red carpet is hard. But dressing for the red carpet premiere of a documentary about your news-making life sounds even harder. Pamela Anderson decided the best, and perhaps most fun, approach was to put a spin on her most recognizable look. The actor wore a red sequined dress that operated as a delightful nod to her enduring Baywatch swimsuit. “Flashback,” the star shouts when she walks out in the megawatt outfit, showing the look off to her possé and two sons. The room whoops and cheers.
Veteran Fashion Journalist Hilary Alexander Has Died Aged 77
Hilary Alexander, one of the original Fleet Street fashion journalists and former fashion director of The Daily Telegraph, who has died age 77, was a prolific reporter and writer who epitomised the fashion-loving, dizzy industry doyenne. With cigarette in hand, spectacles perched on the nose, and favorite faux-Mayan breastplate necklace clanking as she dashed to cover a fashion show—usually in heels—or to interview whichever new designer she had discovered, Hilary, a self-confessed workaholic, was a blur of activity living a life dedicated to her craft.
Why a Minimoon Was the Answer to my Pre-Wedding Nerves
If you’re just beginning your wedding planning journey, you may not have even thought about a honeymoon yet. But if the idea of requesting a bunch of time off right after taking vacation days for your actual wedding seems a little daunting? Let me introduce you to the concept of a minimoon, which has gained popularity in recent years as an alternative to—or teaser of—a longer, more traditional honeymoon. Most minimoons take place right after the wedding, and to a destination close by. Taking more of a “honeymoon is a state of mind” approach, however, my fiancé and I decided to have a minimoon in Marrakech three months before our actual ceremony in April.
Vogue Magazine
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0