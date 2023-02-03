Martha Stewart is our forever goals. Why? Firstly, because she always looks as though she’s living her best life, whether she’s sipping on a cocktail poolside or grazing on caviar from a fabulous tablescape. Secondly, just look at that face. Velvety smooth and bouncy in texture, these days, it’s the face that regularly launches a thousand likes. And, what’s more, Martha knows it. It was only the other day that the grand dame of lifestyle culture took to Instagram to post not one but four thirst traps while getting her hair done at her local salon, writing: “Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!” But let’s be honest, this isn’t just good lighting. This is good skin care. At 81, Stewart maintains she’s never had a facelift and doesn’t edit her photos. She does, however, take very good care of her skin. And that’s in no small part down to her facialist at Mario Badescu.

22 HOURS AGO