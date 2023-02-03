Read full article on original website
Quarles on passing of former Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner
Former Commissioner Alben Barkley II has died, and the current Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles issued the following statement.
Report: Kentucky Gets Failing Grade for Medical Cannabis Program
“I believe that they think that they’re still helping people. But they don’t understand the needs of patients."
Old Louisville Coffee Co-op seeks to challenge state workers’ comp requirement
Members say their business should be exempt from needing to provide workers’ compensation.
WKYT 27
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
garrardcentralrecord.com
Kentucky Crafted Market returns to Kentucky Horse Park March 11-12
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 6, 2023) — The Kentucky Crafted Market, the Kentucky Arts Council’s showcase event, featuring the best visual art and craft in the commonwealth, will return March 11-12 to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Lexington. This year’s event marks the 40th anniversary of...
kyagr.com
Commissioner Quarles celebrates February as Lamb Month in Kentucky
LEXINGTON (Feb. 6, 2023) – Kentucky sheep and lamb producers joined Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles in Lexington today to commemorate February as Lamb Month in Kentucky. “Sheep are an excellent livestock option for many Kentucky farms and add to our state’s agricultural diversity,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Packed...
Before Hamilton and Burr: Kentucky’s famous Bardstown duel of 1801
Before the famous 1803 duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, a duel took place in Kentucky between two prominent men, Dr. James Chambers and John Rowan.
AG Daniel Cameron visits Emergency Shelter of NKY, region’s only low-barrier, immediate-entry shelter
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron visited the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, the region’s only low-barrier, immediate-entry shelter, this week. Established as a men’s winter cold shelter 15 years ago, ESNKY’s new facility in Covington offers a wide variety of essential services, including 68 shelter beds year-round, a men’s Work Program, Daytime Navigation and Engagement Center, self-service Shower and Laundry, and an onsite healthcare clinic. The Attorney General and members of his team toured the new facility, which opened one year ago this month after a successful capital campaign.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentuckians taking advantage of new medical cannabis rules after Beshear's executive order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — CJ Carter stays busy. Between founding a realty group, serving as the Kentucky state director of Minorities for Medical Marijuana, and being a barber, it’s hard to describe him as anything but a hard worker. But things changed in his life just a few years...
linknky.com
Campbell, Kenton Counties, among others, join KY Jailers Association in lawsuit against state
The Kentucky Jailers Association, four Kentucky counties, including Campbell and Kenton, and their jailers have joined forces in a complaint/petition against the Kentucky Department of Corrections. The complaint was filed on Jan. 20 regarding housing state inmates in county facilities, claiming that the state has ignored its statutory responsibilities to...
wftgam.com
Gov. Andy Beshear Announces The ‘Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour’
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will host a 14-stop listening tour as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative. The tour starts February 14th in Hopkinsville. It will make its way to Eastern Kentucky on March 7th in Hazard, March 8th in London, March 13th in Prestonsburg and March 14th in Morehead. All of the local stops will be from 1-3 p.m. You will need to register to attend each stop. You can do that here. Gov. Beshear said access to reliable high-speed internet is critical to the state’s future economic growth and will vastly improve the daily lives of all Kentuckians. The six-week listening tour hosted by the state’s Office of Broadband Development, in collaboration with the Education and Labor Cabinet, aligns with planning requirements laid out in the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program as Kentucky develops a state high-speed internet plan. Visit broadband.ky.gov to learn more.
WBKO
KY Transportation Secretary issues order to lift poultry, livestock shipping restrictions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry. “Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a tightening supply...
kentuckytoday.com
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork
There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
lakercountry.com
Russell remains ‘green’; Clinton, Cumberland now ‘red’ with COVID
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 map and Russell County remains in the green category, or low level of community spread. However, neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties have reached the red category this week, indicating a high level of COVID transmission. Neighboring Casey County continues...
publicnewsservice.org
Older Kentuckians Want Aging-in-Place Support, Affordable Medication
Kentuckians age 50 and older across the state continue to struggle with high prescription drug costs, caregiver stress, and lack of long-term care options. Advocates say most residents want aging-in-place resources to stay in their homes longer. Dwight Butler, executive council member of AARP Kentucky, explained increasing support for local...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
Other plans sought for those who will soon lose Medicaid benefits
(The Center Square) – Thousands of Kentuckians will lose their Medicaid benefits once the federal government's COVID-19 health emergency ends, and state officials are working to transition those residents into other health insurance plans. Gov. Andy Beshear last week said approximately 260,000 people signed up for coverage during the pandemic. The program provided coverage for uninsured individuals and helped those recipients get the health care they needed. Those enrolled in...
Wave 3
Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Kentucky Human Society said they took in a Terrier mix whose condition is heartbreaking. KHS said severe disease and infections have left his skin so raw and inflamed that he is covered in sores, with barely a strand of fur left on his body. They also said his skin was so painful when he arrived that they couldn’t pet or hold him to comfort him.
wymt.com
Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
