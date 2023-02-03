Furrion’s Aurora 4K LED Outdoor Smart TVs will get you up to 20 percent savings in time for the Super Bowl

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVIIThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
pocketnow.com
OnePlus Pad vs iPad: Which one should you buy?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. During the February 7 launch event, OnePlus unveiled the new flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R, as well as the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds. Alongside the new devices, the company also entered the tablet market with its first OnePlus Pad tablet, equipped with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, an 11.61-inch LCD display, and a 9510 mAh battery. We also have a detailed guide explaining the differences between the OnePlus 11 vs the OnePlus 10 Pro.
Let This Refurbished Apple iPad Air Help You Multitask, Now for $99.99
Enjoy the helpfulness of an Apple iPad Air with this refurbished model.
Best TVs for watching sports in 2023
The big game is right around the corner. If you want to watch the game in crystal clear HD resolution, now is an excellent time to upgrade to a new 4K TV -- or even an 8K TV. Some of the best TVs for watching football are on sale now. Top products in this article 65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,600 (regularly $2,000) 65" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,300) 75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100) If you're still watching an older...
CNET
Our Favorite Early Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra Cases
The Galaxy S23 has arrived and if you're here, you're probably looking for a new case for whatever S23 model you've purchased. There are certainly a lot of Galaxy S23 cases to choose from, and we're now seeing some case makers add magnetic properties to their cases so you can use them not only with Apple MagSafe accessories but non-Apple magnetic accessories like wallets, batteries and stands.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s best wireless soundbar system is $400 off today
One of the best soundbar deals around right now also happens to be on a truly high-end soundbar. Over at Samsung, you can buy the well-reviewed Samsung HW-Q990B soundbar with wireless Dolby Atmos sound and more for $1,500. That works out as a saving of $400 compared to the regular price so this is the ideal time to upgrade your home cinema setup and benefit from improved sound for less. If you’re not fully convinced, read on while we explain all about why it’s so great. Alternatively, hit the buy button below.
AOL Corp
These 10 cult-fave gadgets will make life so much easier, starting at $9
Some of our favorite things start off as a recommendation from a friend. Whether they swear by a cleaning must-have or something to make dinner prep a little less exhausting, we rely on those in the know to give us the scoop on what really works. Now, imagine you had access to the opinions of tens of thousands of friends from all different walks of life — if that many people rally behind something, there's no way it's a dud. No need to join any new social media groups; instead, trust the opinions of countless Amazon reviewers. They know how to differentiate something gimmicky from something great; they're a discerning bunch, and you can use their knowledge to your advantage. Scroll down for our favorite Amazon gadgets with cult-favorite status.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 95 Goes In Full Stealth Mode With Reflective Uppers Removed
In 2023, there’s no lack of option when it comes to sneaker colorways, but there will always be that demographic that sticks to the all-black-everything look. Going in stealth mode head to toe has always been a vibe, accentuated only by the right pairs of kicks. In comes the...
pocketnow.com
Google Pixel 6a is available for just $249 with activation today!
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s offers with a killer deal that will be the perfect option for anyone looking to get an excellent device for less, as the Google Pixel 6a is now available for just $249. This device was launched in July 2022, so it’s still a very relevant and powerful option. It arrived with a $450 price tag, meaning that picking up one of these phones today will help you score instant $200 savings.
Digital Trends
One of our favorite 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off right now
One of the best TV deals available today is also on one of the best TVs you can buy. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV for $1,700 saving you $400 off the usual price of $2,100. A substantial saving, this is a fantastic TV for gamers, sports fans, and those that simply love the finer things in life. It’s the latest technology so we can’t say how long it’ll stick around at this price. Read on to learn more or hit the buy button below to get straight to the good stuff.
Apple Insider
Save 50% on Apple's iPad 10th Generation, now just $224.99 (cheapest price ever)
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TigerDirect has issued what could be a price mistake on the iPad 10th Generation, which normally retails for $449, but is on sale for just $224.99. While the $224.01 discount lasts, grab Apple's iPad...
pocketnow.com
OnePlus 10T is now available for just $500
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The new OnePlus 11 5G is official here, and you can get yours starting at $699 when you go for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version, or get twice as much RAM and storage for $100 more. This is indeed an impressive Android device, but you don’t need to spend that much to have a powerful smartphone in your pocket, as you can also consider going for last year’s OnePlus 10T, which is now more affordable thanks to the latest deals.
CNET
Grab 33% Off Dewalt Power Tools and Get Screw Sets for as Little as $12
It's never too early to start thinking about the upcoming home improvement projects you're going to be working on this summer. You might even be doing work indoors already. Whatever the season or the project, you'll need reliable tools that will help you accomplish projects around your home. Thankfully you...
These DeWalt Tool Deals Are Still Going Strong
AmazonYou can never have too many tools. And if you're looking for deals, this crop of DeWalt items is discounted right now.
ETOnline.com
Best Buy Has Early Presidents Day Deals With Big Tech Savings from Apple, Dyson, Beats and More
Presidents Day 2023 is just around the corner and online shoppers know the long weekend is a prime opportunity to save big on electronics and large appliances. Best Buy is getting a head start on the holiday savings with early Presidents Day deals on headphones, laptops, fitness equipment, kitchen appliances, and TVs to watch the Super Bowl. With hundreds of early Presidents Day deals, it can be overwhelming to find the best savings. To help you out, we've collected the top Best Buy deals on tech from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Bose, Beats and Sony.
Engadget
Apple's 10.9-inch iPad is back down to an all-time low of $399
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Here's a quick...
Cult of Mac
Get killer deals on iPhones and Apple Watches before it’s too late
Amazon-owned discount site Woot! is back with another Apple bargain-fest. We spotted it Monday. It’ll let you grab a variety of iPhones and Apple Watches at discounted prices through February 11. A bunch of items are already sold out, like Apple Watch 7 and most of the iPhone series...
Get Apple AirPods Pro for the lowest price we've seen this year
Making a good sequel is hard, yet Apple made the second iteration of its popular AirPods Pro even better than the originals. Right now, the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are on sale at Amazon for the lowest price we’ve seen in 2023, meaning it’s the perfect time to snag the smash-hit earbuds.
pocketnow.com
Watch the OnePlus 11 launch event live here
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11 earlier this year in China, and the company is expected to release the flagship globally. The phone packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a triple camera setup, and even a 5,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on. Here’s everything we expect from today’s OnePlus event, which is held in New Delhi, India, at 7:30 PM IST.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 Apple Watch Accessories that every smartwatch enthusiast needs
The Apple Watch is probably one of the most popular smartwatches globally, and it’s not much of a shocker when you consider the number of people you see walking or jogging on the street with their Apple Watch wrapped around their wrists. Apple is constantly innovating on the go, and its Apple Watch Ultra is the latest addition to its arsenal of techy goodies. And, we’ve curated a collection of innovative and nifty accessories to perfectly complement your Apple Watch Ultra, and its predecessors as well. From the Elago W3 Stand that will teleport users onto a nostalgic journey of time and functionality, to the smallest Apple Watch fast charger – these innovative accessories are a must-have for Apple Watch fanatics!
Comments / 0