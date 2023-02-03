Read full article on original website
Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge in Nevada has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a proposed lithium mine. But the judge’s ruling late Monday denied opponents’ effort to block the project. The mine developer says the ruling clears the way for construction at the largest known U.S. deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries. It marks a significant victory for Lithium Americas at a project near the border with Oregon. It’s also a setback for conservationists, tribes and Nevada rancher fighting it for two years. The Biden administration says the mine is key to producing raw materials for electric vehicle batteries. It’s one of several controversial so-called “green energy” battles in federal courts.
Missouri man convicted of killing 4 executed despite innocence claims
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children has been executed after the courts and Gov. Mike Parson turned aside his claim that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor was the third Missouri inmate put to death just over two months. He was executed Tuesday night. Taylor long maintained that he was visiting California in 2004 when Angela Rowe, her two daughters and her son were found fatally shot inside their home. But authorities believed the deaths occurred up to three weeks before the bodies were discovered — at a time when Taylor was still in St. Louis County.
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats have won control of the Pennsylvania House by sweeping three special elections, gaining new power in an important swing state. Democrats won the vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats up for election Tuesday to claim a slim majority over Republicans. The victories bring an end to a dozen years of Republican power in the chamber, though the GOP still controls the Senate. The partisan divide could make it difficult for lawmakers to send priorities to new Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro. Democrats appeared to have won the House last November. But one Democrat died of cancer and two others resigned for higher offices, leaving control of the chamber uncertain.
