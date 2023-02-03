ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

kadn.com

Sign Up Now For DSAA Clay Shoot Fundraiser, "Shoot For The Stars"

Molly Guidry, President of the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana, stopped by to chat about the upcoming Shoot For The Stars fundraiser. Registration is now open. Sign Up Now For DSAA Clay Shoot Fundraiser, "Shoot For The Stars" Molly Guidry, President of the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana, stopped by...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Things a Cajun Oughta Know

When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Severe Weather Possible Wednesday

It's been a warm and somewhat humid day across Acadiana, and a few more clouds have moved into the region as a result. but as we head into Wednesday, a cold front will swing along the Gulf Coast bringing with it scattered downpours and thunderstorms along with the possibility of severe weather, especially later in the day.
WAFB

Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
klax-tv.com

APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge

Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
wwno.org

Baton Rouge law enforcement aims for positive traffic stop interactions with new program

Baton Rouge law enforcement recently adopted the new program, LightsOn! The initiative seeks to transform traffic stops from punitive interactions to more supportive encounters, where officers can provide drivers with vouchers rather than tickets. Christopher Csonka, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, tells us what this new program will entail.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on February 3, 2023, shortly after 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette. Bobby Ray Carver, 71, of Hueytown, Alabama, was killed in the crash.
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder

BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
BATON ROUGE, LA

