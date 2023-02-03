Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kadn.com
Sign Up Now For DSAA Clay Shoot Fundraiser, "Shoot For The Stars"
Molly Guidry, President of the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana, stopped by to chat about the upcoming Shoot For The Stars fundraiser. Registration is now open. Sign Up Now For DSAA Clay Shoot Fundraiser, "Shoot For The Stars" Molly Guidry, President of the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana, stopped by...
kadn.com
Lafayette Police Release Mardi Gras safety rules ahead of upcoming parades
Lafayette,La(KADN)- Mardi Gras will be back on the streets of Lafayette this weekend which means the city's 5,500 barricades are going up soon. The Krewe of Carnivale En Rio will be the first parade to roll down Johnston Street starting at 6:30 p.M. On Saturday. If you could describe mardi...
theadvocate.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
Stormy into Wednesday evening
Stormy conditions are expected for Acadiana later Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening with some potential for severe weather.
Things a Cajun Oughta Know
When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
kadn.com
Meet Babble! This Fun Loving High Energy Pup is Acadiana Animal Aid's Pet of the Week
Marissa Guidry, with Acadiana Animal Aid, joined News15 at Noon to introduce Babble! Babble is an 11 month old pup who is full of energy and love! He is looking for his perfect family. Click here to adopt.
kadn.com
Severe Weather Possible Wednesday
It's been a warm and somewhat humid day across Acadiana, and a few more clouds have moved into the region as a result. but as we head into Wednesday, a cold front will swing along the Gulf Coast bringing with it scattered downpours and thunderstorms along with the possibility of severe weather, especially later in the day.
Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
brproud.com
Pair of suspects accused of carjacking in downtown Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department says there was a carjacking near Spanish Town on Tuesday. Two suspects are accused of carjacking a woman around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Street, according to BRPD. The vehicle reportedly carjacked was a white Hyundai Sonata.
Historic Alice C Plantation in Franklin, La is For Sale
Take a look back in time with this historic home that is for sale in Franklin, La.
KLFY.com
Kartchner’s Specialty Meats: ‘Give us one shot, we promise you’ll be back’
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Kartchner’s Specialty Meats has three locations in Acadiana. The store, known for its boudin, gumbo, etouffee, and frozen meals, serves the Lafayette, Scott and Krotz Springs areas. Gerald Gruenig says one of the things he loves about Kartchner’s is the ability to get your...
wbrz.com
Police make arrest after break-in at Louisiana zoo; stolen monkeys still missing
BROUSSARD - Police have arrested a man suspected of taking a dozen monkeys from an enclosure at a Lafayette-area zoo, though the animals remain missing. Broussard Police announced Tuesday that Joseph Randall, 61, of Opelousas was booked for burglary and 12 counts of animal cruelty just over a week after the break-in at Zoosiana.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
klax-tv.com
APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge
Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
wwno.org
Baton Rouge law enforcement aims for positive traffic stop interactions with new program
Baton Rouge law enforcement recently adopted the new program, LightsOn! The initiative seeks to transform traffic stops from punitive interactions to more supportive encounters, where officers can provide drivers with vouchers rather than tickets. Christopher Csonka, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, tells us what this new program will entail.
Church Point Police locate missing 14-year-old
The Church Point Police Department (CPPD), is asking for help in locating a 14-year-old who has run away from home.
Louisiana deputy who rescued crash victim from drowning invited to State of the Union
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A deputy who rescued a crash victim from cold waters in January has been invited to the president’s State of the Union. Senator Bill Cassidy extended the invitation to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detective Will Bankston after his act of heroism. “Detective Bankston jumped into action to save a […]
71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
71-Year-Old Alabama Man Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on February 3, 2023, shortly after 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette. Bobby Ray Carver, 71, of Hueytown, Alabama, was killed in the crash.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder
BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
Comments / 0