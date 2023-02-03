Kimberlea Daggy has spent three decades as a public radio announcer/producer. She currently hosts All Things Considered on WMRA, the NPR news station for Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley. Kimberlea also hosts and produces two programs on WEMC, Harrisonburg’s all-classical station: Airplay, highlighting classical musicians and ensembles in and around Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Sing It!, a program of mostly contemplative, mostly unaccompanied choral music. Prior to moving to the Shenandoah Valley in 2015, Kimberlea worked for a variety of public radio stations around the country, including both KUSC and the Classical Public Radio Network in Los Angeles, WFDD in Winston-Salem, NC and WILL in Urbana, IL. She has created and presented a wide array of programs on classical music stations in the United States. Kimberlea has co-hosted live broadcasts of Los Angeles Opera performances, providing commentary and interviewing international artists such as Marilyn Horne, Denyce Graves and William Friedkin. She has given pre-performance talks and emceed programs for a variety of organizations, including LA Opera, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Ojai Music Festival and the American Guild of Organists.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO