ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Suni Lee named SEC gymnast of the week, again

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the third time in five weeks, sophomore Sunisa Lee was awarded the Southeastern Conference’s Gymnast of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. The St. Paul, Minnesota native tied her career high in the all-around last Friday on the road at Alabama, scoring a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtvy.com

Report: Kevin Steele accepts job as defensive coordinator at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After spending a year in Miami, Kevin Steele is reportedly returning to the Southeastern Conference to once again coach under Nick Saban at Alabama. Sources have told ESPN that Steele has accepted the job of defensive coordinator. He will be taking over for Pete Golding who, after five years in Tuscaloosa, left in January to head to Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtvy.com

Former prison supervisor charged with using excessive force

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A former Alabama prison supervisor has been charged with using excessive force against two inmates, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The indictment accuses Mohammad Shahid Jenkins, who worked as a lieutenant at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, of injuring two inmates in assaults where he hit and sprayed them with chemical spray. He is also charged with misleading investigators about one of the incidents.
BESSEMER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy