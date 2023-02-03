ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Oncor tells Tyler customers its resources are at work, can't provide estimated restoration time

By Santana Wood swood@tylerpaper.com
inforney.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
inforney.com

City of Tyler announces road closure due to sewer line replacement

The City of Tyler is advising drivers about a road closure. South Englewood Avenue from West Connally Street to West Grove Street will be closed to through traffic now through Feb. 19 while a new sewer line is installed. Detours will be in place. Use caution in the area.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Cinnaholic in the Village of Cumberland Park has permanently closed

Tyler residents will no longer be able to satisfy their sweet tooth at the popular Cinnaholic located in the Village of Cumberland Park. The bakery posted Tuesday morning on Facebook that it has permanently closed, citing location problems. The Facebook post read:. “Dear Friends,. With all the success and rapid...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

New Dollar General now open in Tyler, plans donation

A new Dollar General is now open in Tyler at 15809 Highway 31 East. The new edition is providing residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Two men charged with human smuggling after Gregg County traffic stop

Two men accused of attempting to transport illegal immigrants to Florida were arrested last week during a traffic stop in Gregg County. Ricardo Sanchez Ramos and Fredy Zavala Martinez were stopped Jan. 30 by Texas Department of Transportation Trooper Kiefer Bounds, according to probable cause reports for their arrests. The...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

A new wine bar is headed to downtown Tyler

Downtown Tyler will soon be getting a wine bar. Odd Fellows Wine Bar, owned by Rob and Tina Burch, plans to open its doors this spring. The wine bar will offer a variety of wine and beer, simple charcuterie board, tentatively a mix of cheeses, meats, olives, nuts, as well as a bruschetta board which will be freshly made on demand.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Former Henderson Football Booster Club president arrested

The former president of the Henderson Football Booster Club has been arrested and accused of using donations for his own use. “During a routine audit last fall by Henderson ISD of the Henderson Football Booster Club’s financial records, irregularities were discovered by the district’s finance department,” according to a statement from Henderson ISD. “After the review, the information was turned over to the Henderson Police Department for further investigation.”
HENDERSON, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Feb. 3 – Feb. 6

Deputies charged Marietta Vonsha Howland, 33, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Howland was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond. Deputies charged Karl McGee, 54, of Tyler, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. McGee was in the...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

No fans allowed for Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball

No fans will be allowed to attend the Texas High at Tyler High basketball game on Tuesday, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said. The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Lions Den on the Tyler High School campus. Both the Tyler ISD and Texarkana ISD decided this...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Police investigating after man found shot to death

The Tyler Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left one person dead. A person was found inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Mims, dead from a gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said. The victim's is being withheld until the family can be notified,...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Boys Basketball: Chapel Hill Coach Akimba Johnson gets 100th career win

HENDERSON — The No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs defeated the Henderson Lions, 72-10, on Tuesday as Bulldogs Coach Akimba Johnson recorded his 100th career win. The victory moved the Bulldogs to 18-6 overall and 9-1 in District 17-4A. The Lions fall to 6-24 and 0-10. Cameron Kelley led Chapel...
HENDERSON, TX
inforney.com

In rematch with no incidents, Lions take win over Tigers

There were Lions and Tigers and no fans on Tuesday night in Tyler. In a game that both coaches and schools were anxious to get past, the Tyler High Lions scored a 71-59 win over the Texas High Tigers in a District 15-5A basketball game at the Lions Den. A...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Girls Basketball: Van captures district championship

VAN — Landry Jones dropped in 22 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and four steals, and the Van Lady Vandals captured the District 16-4A girls basketball title with a 48-21 win over Canton. Van goes to 21-2 overall and 11-1 in district. The Eaglettes fell...
VAN, TX

