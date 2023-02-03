Oncor tells Tyler customers its resources are at work, can't provide estimated restoration time

Read full article on original website
inforney.com
City of Tyler announces road closure due to sewer line replacement
The City of Tyler is advising drivers about a road closure. South Englewood Avenue from West Connally Street to West Grove Street will be closed to through traffic now through Feb. 19 while a new sewer line is installed. Detours will be in place. Use caution in the area.
Business Beat: Whataburger in Whitehouse, Cane's in Tyler open; JumpShot expands hours
Whitehouse residents have been looking forward to the day the new Whataburger location opens in their city, and it is finally here. The location, at 1051 State Highway 110, broke ground last March and was originally scheduled to open later that fall. The location is now ready to serve customers, with its grand opening set for Tuesday.
Cinnaholic in the Village of Cumberland Park has permanently closed
Tyler residents will no longer be able to satisfy their sweet tooth at the popular Cinnaholic located in the Village of Cumberland Park. The bakery posted Tuesday morning on Facebook that it has permanently closed, citing location problems. The Facebook post read:. “Dear Friends,. With all the success and rapid...
New Dollar General now open in Tyler, plans donation
A new Dollar General is now open in Tyler at 15809 Highway 31 East. The new edition is providing residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others.
Two men charged with human smuggling after Gregg County traffic stop
Two men accused of attempting to transport illegal immigrants to Florida were arrested last week during a traffic stop in Gregg County. Ricardo Sanchez Ramos and Fredy Zavala Martinez were stopped Jan. 30 by Texas Department of Transportation Trooper Kiefer Bounds, according to probable cause reports for their arrests. The...
Class 3A Football: Mineola's Dawson Pendgrass, Malakoff's Fernando Contreras earn all-state
Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass and Malakoff offensive tackle Fernando Contreras headed up a large contingent of area players selected for the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Football Team on Tuesday. Pendergrass and Contreras were both first team selections. The team was selected by TSWA members based...
Sculptor Harness, author O’Neal to be inducted into Carthage's Arts Walk of Fame
CARTHAGE — It will be a gala-like, all-star evening Feb. 17 when the annual Carthage Arts Walk of Fame holds the second annual induction ceremony. Honorees this year are sculptor Bob Harness and historian and author Bill O’Neal, according to Cindy Deloney, executive director of Carthage Main Street.
A new wine bar is headed to downtown Tyler
Downtown Tyler will soon be getting a wine bar. Odd Fellows Wine Bar, owned by Rob and Tina Burch, plans to open its doors this spring. The wine bar will offer a variety of wine and beer, simple charcuterie board, tentatively a mix of cheeses, meats, olives, nuts, as well as a bruschetta board which will be freshly made on demand.
Former Henderson Football Booster Club president arrested
The former president of the Henderson Football Booster Club has been arrested and accused of using donations for his own use. “During a routine audit last fall by Henderson ISD of the Henderson Football Booster Club’s financial records, irregularities were discovered by the district’s finance department,” according to a statement from Henderson ISD. “After the review, the information was turned over to the Henderson Police Department for further investigation.”
Class 2A Football: Frankston's Jared Cook, Beckville's J'Koby Williams highlight all-state honorees
Beckville’s J’Koby Williams and Frankston’s Jared Cook headed up a large list of East Texas players honored on Monday with selection to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Football Team for the 2022 season. Williams was a first-team selection as an all-purpose player, and...
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Feb. 3 – Feb. 6
Deputies charged Marietta Vonsha Howland, 33, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Howland was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond. Deputies charged Karl McGee, 54, of Tyler, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. McGee was in the...
Mount Vernon head football coach Brad Willard to become new offensive coordinator at Tyler Legacy
Tyler Legacy has added Mount Vernon head football coach Brad Willard as its new offensive coordinator, new Tyler Legacy head football coach Beau Trahan confirmed on Monday. The move was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. “I am really appreciative of the kids and administration...
No fans allowed for Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball
No fans will be allowed to attend the Texas High at Tyler High basketball game on Tuesday, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said. The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Lions Den on the Tyler High School campus. Both the Tyler ISD and Texarkana ISD decided this...
Police investigating after man found shot to death
The Tyler Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left one person dead. A person was found inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Mims, dead from a gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said. The victim's is being withheld until the family can be notified,...
Carlisle head football coach Clay Baker to be new head football coach at Henderson
Carlisle head football coach Clay Baker is taking a new job, but it will be less than 10 miles down the road. Baker has been named the new head football coach at Henderson High School. The move was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. On...
Boys Basketball: Chapel Hill Coach Akimba Johnson gets 100th career win
HENDERSON — The No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs defeated the Henderson Lions, 72-10, on Tuesday as Bulldogs Coach Akimba Johnson recorded his 100th career win. The victory moved the Bulldogs to 18-6 overall and 9-1 in District 17-4A. The Lions fall to 6-24 and 0-10. Cameron Kelley led Chapel...
In rematch with no incidents, Lions take win over Tigers
There were Lions and Tigers and no fans on Tuesday night in Tyler. In a game that both coaches and schools were anxious to get past, the Tyler High Lions scored a 71-59 win over the Texas High Tigers in a District 15-5A basketball game at the Lions Den. A...
Girls Basketball: Van captures district championship
VAN — Landry Jones dropped in 22 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and four steals, and the Van Lady Vandals captured the District 16-4A girls basketball title with a 48-21 win over Canton. Van goes to 21-2 overall and 11-1 in district. The Eaglettes fell...
