Popular restaurant chain opening new location in TylerKristen WaltersTyler, TX
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Mineola Texas Sesquicentennial Black History celebration presents a FREE concert with native Ruthie FosterTour Tyler TexasMineola, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum partnered with ET Red CrossTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
No fans allowed for Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball
No fans will be allowed to attend the Texas High at Tyler High basketball game on Tuesday, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said. The contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Lions Den on the Tyler High School campus. Both the Tyler ISD and Texarkana ISD decided this...
Boys Basketball: Chapel Hill Coach Akimba Johnson gets 100th career win
HENDERSON — The No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs defeated the Henderson Lions, 72-10, on Tuesday as Bulldogs Coach Akimba Johnson recorded his 100th career win. The victory moved the Bulldogs to 18-6 overall and 9-1 in District 17-4A. The Lions fall to 6-24 and 0-10. Cameron Kelley led Chapel...
Mount Vernon head football coach taking coordinator position at Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Vernon head football coach and athletic director Brad Willard has confirmed he is leaving to take a position as offensive coordinator at Tyler Legacy. Willard will coach under Beau Trahan, who accepted the head coach job at Legacy two weeks ago. “I just believe in...
Ashton Haynes follows in his parents footsteps and signs with TJC
GILMER, Texas (KETK)- Year in and year out the Gilmer Buckeyes always have guys sign to play at the next level. We caught up with Ashton Haynes to talk to him about his journey to sign with the TJC Apaches. When you think about East Texas football, the Gilmer Buckeyes are one of the first […]
Carlisle head football coach Clay Baker to be new head football coach at Henderson
Carlisle head football coach Clay Baker is taking a new job, but it will be less than 10 miles down the road. Baker has been named the new head football coach at Henderson High School. The move was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. On...
In rematch with no incidents, Lions take win over Tigers
There were Lions and Tigers and no fans on Tuesday night in Tyler. In a game that both coaches and schools were anxious to get past, the Tyler High Lions scored a 71-59 win over the Texas High Tigers in a District 15-5A basketball game at the Lions Den. A...
Class 3A Football: Mineola's Dawson Pendgrass, Malakoff's Fernando Contreras earn all-state
Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass and Malakoff offensive tackle Fernando Contreras headed up a large contingent of area players selected for the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Football Team on Tuesday. Pendergrass and Contreras were both first team selections. The team was selected by TSWA members based...
Class 2A Football: Frankston's Jared Cook, Beckville's J'Koby Williams highlight all-state honorees
Beckville’s J’Koby Williams and Frankston’s Jared Cook headed up a large list of East Texas players honored on Monday with selection to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Football Team for the 2022 season. Williams was a first-team selection as an all-purpose player, and...
Girls Basketball: Van captures district championship
VAN — Landry Jones dropped in 22 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and four steals, and the Van Lady Vandals captured the District 16-4A girls basketball title with a 48-21 win over Canton. Van goes to 21-2 overall and 11-1 in district. The Eaglettes fell...
Mount Vernon head football coach Brad Willard to become new offensive coordinator at Tyler Legacy
Tyler Legacy has added Mount Vernon head football coach Brad Willard as its new offensive coordinator, new Tyler Legacy head football coach Beau Trahan confirmed on Monday. The move was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. “I am really appreciative of the kids and administration...
Sculptor Harness, author O’Neal to be inducted into Carthage's Arts Walk of Fame
CARTHAGE — It will be a gala-like, all-star evening Feb. 17 when the annual Carthage Arts Walk of Fame holds the second annual induction ceremony. Honorees this year are sculptor Bob Harness and historian and author Bill O’Neal, according to Cindy Deloney, executive director of Carthage Main Street.
Henderson, February 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Former Henderson Football Booster Club president arrested
The former president of the Henderson Football Booster Club has been arrested and accused of using donations for his own use. “During a routine audit last fall by Henderson ISD of the Henderson Football Booster Club’s financial records, irregularities were discovered by the district’s finance department,” according to a statement from Henderson ISD. “After the review, the information was turned over to the Henderson Police Department for further investigation.”
RCA Rodeo’s 2023 Tour Schedule Includes Stops In Longview, TX
It's called "The Baddest Show On Dirt" for a reason!. You don't have to be a "cowboy or cowgirl" or even have to like "Country" music to enjoy all the excitement of going to the rodeo. ESPECIALLY The Real Cowboy Association's annual rodeos because not only are they about the competitions, thousands turn out annually to their events because its really one big PARTY!
Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native David Maberry has put Tyler on the map after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on Feb. 2. He won $73,057 on the game show. Included in that prize is a trip to Aruba and a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 that David, his wife Julie and their kids will enjoy.
Gourmet cinnamon roll shop announces closures of its Tyler location
TYLER, Texas — Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon shop franchise, is closing its Tyler bakery after owners say the business "hit limits in this particular location." In a Facebook post, Cinnaholic, located in the Village at Cumberland shopping center in Tyler, announced that the Cinnaholic brand is experiencing great growth, but also some locations work better for its "gourmet cinnamon roll experience than others."
Business Beat: Whataburger in Whitehouse, Cane's in Tyler open; JumpShot expands hours
Whitehouse residents have been looking forward to the day the new Whataburger location opens in their city, and it is finally here. The location, at 1051 State Highway 110, broke ground last March and was originally scheduled to open later that fall. The location is now ready to serve customers, with its grand opening set for Tuesday.
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
Tyler businessman renovates house where Kansas City Chiefs owner once lived
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A house in the Tyler Charnwood Historic District played a role in the background of a man who would grow up to create the American Football League and the Kansas City Chiefs. So, the Chiefs’ connection to East Texas didn’t start with Patrick Mahomes.
This Property in Tyler, Texas for Under 170k is a Great Starter Home
It wasn’t long ago that my then girlfriend (now wife) and I were renting a very small home, but after paying rent for a couple years she brought up the idea of buying our first home. We didn’t have money for a down payment, but we decided to see what it would take and buying a home was one of the best decisions we made. Which is why I wanted to bring this great starter home in Tyler, Texas to your attention.
