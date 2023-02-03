It's called "The Baddest Show On Dirt" for a reason!. You don't have to be a "cowboy or cowgirl" or even have to like "Country" music to enjoy all the excitement of going to the rodeo. ESPECIALLY The Real Cowboy Association's annual rodeos because not only are they about the competitions, thousands turn out annually to their events because its really one big PARTY!

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO