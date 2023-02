Boston – RISE, a Boston-based minority owned developer and construction firm, along with development partner DivcoWest, has broken ground on The Ellery, a new residential community at 199 Gardner Street in West Roxbury. The project will revitalize a former commercial site in West Roxbury, replacing several industrial buildings with an approximately 84,000 gross sq. ft. residential building.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO