'I'm losing him.' Man shot in neck dies, Canton police dog nabs fleeing suspect
CANTON ‒ A woman frantically called 911 early Monday morning as she tried to calm her boyfriend who was struggling to breathe after being shot in the throat. The woman tried her best to comfort the man and begged him to stay with her, according to a recording of the 911 call released by police. She begged the dispatcher to tell her what to do to help.
Akron woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in boyfriend's shooting death
An Akron woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday in the shooting death of her boyfriend last January. Princess Fitzgerald had been scheduled to go on trial for murder Monday in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Fitzgerald, 35, instead accepted a plea deal that allowed her to avoid a potential...
