ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Police chase in Broadway ends in crash

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Police Department (BPD) have released more information about the chase and wreck that happened on February 7 in Broadway. According to the BPD, just after 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 7, authorities received reports of a reckless driver coming from Shenandoah County, and the BPD say the vehicle was a white Dodge Charger that they say was traveling over 100 mph.
BROADWAY, VA
WSET

Most Wanted: Nelson Co. deputies looking for Afton man

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a wanted Afton man. The Sheriff's Office said they are looking for John Wesley Mitchell in their Most Wanted Monday post. Mitchell has been wanted since August 2022 for the following...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Man charged in Grove Street murder appears in Charlottesville courtroom

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of murdering a BUCK Squad member appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Monday, February 6. Thirty-eight-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Eldridge Vandrew “Skeeta” Smith along Grove Street.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Small Town, Big Crime: Jay Shifflett

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It has now been more than seven years since a Charlottesville man was shot to death in his home on Carlton Avenue, and police officers had to notify his mother. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2015, officers from the Charlottesville Police Department...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police: Victim of Grove Street shooting was targeted by suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says that the shooting on Grove Street that took the life of an anti-gun group member on Jan. 28 was targeted. After nine days, city police now say the suspect, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes, not only knew the victim, 36-year-old Eldridge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Amherst County man arrested following short pursuit in Nelson

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Amherst County is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in the Afton area when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 black Hyundai Azera in connection with the surveillance.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

TBI, Greene County, Authorities Investigating Discovery Of Body

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, along with multiple other agencies are investigating the discovery of a body found in a cornfield in Greene County early Tuesday morning. A press release from the Greeneville Police Department says sheriff’s deputies responded to the 300 block of Doughty’s Chapel Road in reference to a body that was found lying in the middle of a cornfield. An autopsy is being performed to determine the identification. No other details are known at this time. We’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from authorities.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Vehicle fire in parking garage under investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a weekend vehicle fire in the parking garage next to the University of Virginia Hospital. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon. The UVA Police Department and Charlottesville Fire Department both responded to the Lee Street parking garage. They found a vehicle...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

No injuries following car into Pantops clinic, police say

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A urology clinic in Albemarle County had to close early Monday, February 6, after a car drove through it. Police say there were no injuries from the accident at Urological Associates, though there is significant damage to the building from a couple accidentally driving into it.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

BUCK Squad hosts vigil for slain member

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A vigil was held on Friday evening to celebrate the life of a man murdered a week ago on Grove Street. On Jan. 28, 36-year-old Eldridge Smith of Charlottesville was found dead in his SUV. Police say he had been shot several times. The Charlottesville...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ljhitide.net

3 Football Players Fatally Shot in UVA Shooting

What started as an enjoyable day for some of The University of Virginia football players soon turned into tragedy as three of the students were fatally shot. They were shot by Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a 22-year-old student, and former university football player. Jones had allegedly opened fire on a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Code red: Social media threat paralyzes Albemarle High School

A “non-specific” social media threat was levied against Albemarle High School (AHS) earlier today. The warning reportedly was “airdropped” to AHS students at approximately 12:45 PM. Concerned for their safety, some student-recipients advised Principal Darah Bonham of the menacing message. Unnamed sources claim that Bonham did...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Former Co. 4 members fight back: Seek court order to nullify Rapp BOS action

Former members and officers of Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company (FHVFC) are fighting back against Rappahannock County government and the recently-appointed Fire Chief and Board of Directors. Back on January 26, 2023 during a special-called meeting of supervisors, the board approved on a split 3-2 vote to remove administrative and line officers of the company before appointing five men to oversee the "rebirth” of Company 4. The board cited egregious actions by the fire company over the past five years including alleged financial irregularities, children riding fire apparatus to fire calls and the county’s medical director refusing to sign off on state documents allowing the company to run ambulance calls. Monday...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy