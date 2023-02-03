Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Man Says It Was An Accident
The Evansville man charged in the death of his sister says it was an accident. 60 year old Daniel Smith will have the chance to tell that to a judge when he makes his first appearance in court today. Smith got into an argument with his sister, 62 year old...
104.1 WIKY
Nobody Hurt In Random Shooting
Evansville 9-1-1 received several calls about shots being heard in the area of Culver and Jackson Monday night. EPD believes it was a random shooting from a moving vehicle. There were no reports of damage to homes or cars. Only shell casings were found. Police cleared the neighborhood around 9:30.
vincennespbs.org
Sleeping driver arrested in Princeton
A motorist fell asleep at the wheel waiting for a train and was arrested. Indiana State Police in Evansville report that the woman was stopped and waiting on a passing trail this morning on Broadway Street near 2nd in Princeton. A trooper who made contact with her noticed she showed...
14news.com
Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating claims from people saying they may have been drugged while at an Owensboro bar. A facebook post from Friday was the first time the owners of Brasher’s Little Nashville in Owensboro heard from people who say they may have been drugged while at their bar. They say the news has already affected them.
wrul.com
Crossville Man Arrested On Two White County Warrants
On Monday morning just a little before 11:00 a.m. an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year Michael F Blake of Grayville during a traffic stop on Stewart Street in Carmi. Blake is being charged with Driving While License Suspended. He paid $ 250 and was released a few hours later.
14news.com
EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shell casings have been collected after Evansville police officers responded to several reports of shots fired. Police say all they found were shell casings while they were on scene. No one was injured and no houses or cars have been reported as damaged at this time.
14news.com
MPD: Driver found with weed, cash & gun assaults officer during arrest
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they arrested a Georgia man on several charges around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say 25-year-old Lamont Levine was driving south on I-69, drifted over the center line, and also made a lane change while too close to another car. Police say when he...
14news.com
18-year-old arrested after shots fired in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say it happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers say they found 18-year-old Taeshon Phillips in the area of the baseball fields off of Vann Avenue. They...
wevv.com
Police looking for tri-axle trailer stolen from Henderson business
Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a tri-axle trailer that was recently stolen. The Henderson Police Department says it's looking for the trailer shown in the above photo. HPD says the trailer was taken from H&K Outdoor Power on 5th Street back...
YAHOO!
OPD investigating drug allegation
Feb. 8—The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a woman's report that she had a drug slipped into her drink at a downtown nightclub. A woman on social media posted she was at Brasher's Little Nashville, 123 W. Second St., two weeks ago. She said she went to the nightclub for about an hour, got a Lyft home and was later found unconscious on the floor of her home by a friend. The woman said she was taken to the hospital, where she woke up two days later with no memory of what had happened.
14news.com
Additional catalytic converter theft charge added for suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man arrested in connection to dozens catalytic converters thefts was in court Monday. Evansville police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Gunn last week for the thefts that have been happening since October. [Previous Story: Man charged in several catalytic converter thefts]. They say their first break in...
104.1 WIKY
New Charge For Man Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters
The man arrested in connection with numerous catalytic converters is facing a new charge. 35 year old Matthew Gunn is looking at another auto theft charge after a catalytic converter was stolen from a luxury transportation provider on First Avenue. Security video showed a truck and tools that could be...
104.1 WIKY
Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked
Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa pair arrested on drug charges outside Princeton Walmart
A Kuttawa pair was arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon in Princeton. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office was called to check on two people believed to be asleep in a car in the parking lot of the Princeton Walmart. The two people, 33-year-old Cody Traylor and 26-year-old Courtney Day both of Kuttawa, were awakened by deputies. Through the course of the investigation, the deputies said the two were found to be in possession of an unspecified controlled substance.
104.1 WIKY
Trial Date Set For Newburgh Woman Accused Of Killing Husband
A final pretrial meeting for a Newburgh woman was held on Monday. 59 year old Lisa Harris is charged in the murder of her husband 56 year old Michael Harris. In August of 2020, Indiana State Troopers were called to a campground near Birdseye. Medics treated the victim on scene...
14news.com
Deputies on scene of Highway 41 crash in Fort Branch
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say there was a crash shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday. It’s on Highway 41 in Fort Branch. They say law enforcement, EMS, and fire crews are all on scene. Deputies ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Tony Ivey, 54, of West Baden Springs, was arrested on a Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Ryan Norrington, 47, of Bloomfield, was arrested on counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement No bond was set.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON U.S. 60 IN UNION COUNTY, KENTUCKY
STURGIS, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 16, Henderson received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department at around 7:40 A.M Friday of a two vehicle collision on U.S. 60 near Sturgis. The preliminary investigation reveals 32-year-old Benjamin F. Allen III of Sturgis,...
HPD involved in multi-agency search at North Middle School
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department has released a statement regarding a heavy police presence at North Middle School. Authorities say due to a growing concern form school administrators for North Middle School, the Henderson County School Corporation worked closely with local law enforcement to organize a locker room search with K9 officers […]
14news.com
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant Friday, but was also charged with drug possession after using drugs while being transported to jail. Evansville Police say they made a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle at North Spring Street and East Division...
