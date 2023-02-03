ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klein, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Klein ISD

Klein High School Principal Named District Secondary Principal of the Year

Klein High Principal Brandon Baker has been named Klein ISD’s 2023 Secondary Principal of the Year. Mr. Baker is a forever learner who leads his campus with integrity, determination, and gratitude. He holds high standards for his students, encourages innovative problem-solving, and is always willing to share new ideas to make things better, not just for one campus but the entire district.
KLEIN, TX
Klein ISD

Klein ISD

Spring, TX
264
Followers
535
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

In Klein ISD, EVERY student enters with a promise & exits with a purpose.

 https://kleinisd.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy