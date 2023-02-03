ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfmo.com

Washington County Sunday Crash

(Washington County, MO) A man from Belgrade, 42 year old Robert P. Briglia, is suffering serious injuries after he was hurt in a one vehicle wreck Sunday morning in Washington County. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the accident happened just after 8 o'clock as Briglia was driving east on Highway 32 near McFarland Road. He failed to negotiate a curve and the pick up ran off the right side of the highway, came back onto the road, and ran off the highway again. It crashed into an embankment and rolled over several times. Briglia was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Chand Pleads Guilty of Diluting Medication

(Leadington, MO) A doctor who owned the Best Medical LLC Clinic in Leadington, 59 year old Dr. Sunil G. Chand, is pleading guilty to one count of adulterating a drug with the intent to defraud or mislead. Chand admitted that while he was the owner of Best Medical LLC he added saline and water to bottles of methadone to conceal a shortage of the drug from the Drug Enforcement Administration. A press release from the United States Attorney's Eastern District Office in St. Louis indicates Chand decided in 2020 to open a methadone clinic to treat patients with narcotic use disorders. His plea agreement shows Chand caused inaccurately reported methadone losses and diluted th drug he was dispensing. As part of the plea agreement, Chand will surrender his DEA registration, which authorized him to prescribe certain controlled substances. He to be sentenced May 30. The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.
LEADINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy