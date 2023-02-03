(Leadington, MO) A doctor who owned the Best Medical LLC Clinic in Leadington, 59 year old Dr. Sunil G. Chand, is pleading guilty to one count of adulterating a drug with the intent to defraud or mislead. Chand admitted that while he was the owner of Best Medical LLC he added saline and water to bottles of methadone to conceal a shortage of the drug from the Drug Enforcement Administration. A press release from the United States Attorney's Eastern District Office in St. Louis indicates Chand decided in 2020 to open a methadone clinic to treat patients with narcotic use disorders. His plea agreement shows Chand caused inaccurately reported methadone losses and diluted th drug he was dispensing. As part of the plea agreement, Chand will surrender his DEA registration, which authorized him to prescribe certain controlled substances. He to be sentenced May 30. The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

