ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'

Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
slj.com

Everybody Loves a Winner | Top Stories on SLJ

The 2023 Youth Media Awards and librarian opinions about the Newbery dominated reader attention. The 2023 Youth Media Awards and opinions about the Newbery dominated reader attention. Our most viewed posts of the last seven days:. The complete list of the winners at the 2023 Youth Media Awards. By Kara...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy