City of Cape Coral asks residents to replace fallen fences to prevent drownings
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Pieces of fences are still found across many Cape Coral yards. However, the city wants people to replace them soon. The city said they need to be replaced for safety measures, even if it’s a temporary mesh fence. Their major concern is drownings. They...
10NEWS
Southwest eaglets 'continue to thrive,' still no sign of Harriet
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It has been several days since beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet was last seen in the nest with her eaglets – and no one knows where she could be. In a Facebook update Monday, the people behind Southwest Florida Eagle Cam shared how M-15 has been holding down the fort in Harriet's absence. As of Feb. 6, there were still no signs of her return.
Dead fish washing up on Sanibel’s shore
Dead fish are piled up on the shoreline of Blind Pass Beach on Sanibel Island. This comes just days after it reopened to the public for the first time since Hurricane Ian. Dr. Mike Parsons with FGCU’s Water School said red tide is likely to blame. MORE ON RED...
Cape Coral Pride to continue family-friendly events amid lawmaker’s plans to punish drag shows
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is following through on his plan to punish groups who expose kids to drag shows. The governor is attempting to revoke the Orlando Philharmonic Foundation’s liquor licenses for a drag show held in December. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Florida lawmaker aims to criminalize...
gulfshorebusiness.com
FlixBus to move Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall
FlixBus intercity bus service will move its Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall beginning Thursday. Fort Myers is a stop along three major FlixBus lines in Florida. St. Petersburg to Miami operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and includes stops at Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Miami International Airport. The second line runs all week from Orlando International Airport to downtown Miami with stops at University of Central Florida, Orlando International Drive, University of South Florida, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Naples, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Miami International Airport and downtown Miami. The third line operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and runs from Miami International Airport to Tallahassee with stops in Hollywood, Naples, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Sarasota, Tampa and Gainesville.
espnswfl.com
Aerial Drone Footage Of Margaritaville Fort Myers Beach Construction – February 2023
Hurricane Ian destroyed our beautiful town of Fort Myers Beach. We took on wind gusts that reached 128 mph in Florida, rainfall totals greater than 20 inches, and power outages that soared past 3 million. But it was the surge that really brought the damage. According to accuweather, downtown Fort Myers saw a surge of 7.24 feet. A gauge at Naples Pier measured a 6.28-foot storm surge before the pier was seriously damaged and the sensor went offline. We saw videos of entire buildings being swept away. But the beach is coming back. Construction is happening. Especially at Margaritaville.
From Estero to Waco: SWFL cult may have bigger influence than once thought
ESTERO, Fla. (WBBH) – Alongside U.S. 41 and the Estero River, in a busy, ever-growing area, there’s one place that remains unchanged. It’s a place trapped in time. It’s what remains of the cult that once called the area home. “In 1894, a man named Cyrus...
Naples beach weddings put on hold due to Ian damage
NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples said due to Hurricane Ian damage, debris, and lack of parking, all beach wedding permits will be frozen for the foreseeable future. “We have 40 beach accesses. Right now, we have 16 of those open. So we have to try and evaluate parking, do we have enough access. This is our season when we have an influx of people,” said Chad Merritt, the City of Naples Parks & Facilities director.
WINKNEWS.com
Buff City Soap expands in Southwest Florida
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-07:54956297ff4f14f7c20210d2 Player Element ID: 6319902297112. Buff City Soap, a North Texas-based brand, expanded to four locations in Southwest Florida. Three of them are owned by Jeff and Christine Robinson,...
Wildfire spreads over at least 40 acres in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple fire units are battling a wildfire that has spread across more than 40 acres in Collier County Monday afternoon. According to Greater Naples Fire, the large fire sparked near Lee Williams Rd. and Goshen St. The cause is unknown at this time. Count on...
Houseboat stolen out of creek in Bokeelia
BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
Man resentenced to life in prison for 1995 murder in Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man who carried out the 1995 “contract killing” of Marcus Mueller in Lee County was resentenced to life in prison Monday. According to officials, 45-year-old David Snipes was convicted in 1997 of first-degree murder. Snipes, then 17 years old, killed Mueller after...
Four mobile home parks on Matlacha, Pine Island to fully rebuild after Hurricane Ian
MATLACHA, Fla. — Hundreds of people that live in communities on Matlacha and Pine Island will continue to have a place to live after the owner of four mobile home parks said he plans to rebuild. Businessman Hugh Reid owns the communities and previously said at least one of...
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a red tide alert
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a red tide alert for Sanibel, Boca Grande Pass and Blind Pass
WINKNEWS.com
Cleaning debris at Clam Pass Park in the wake of Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-07:adf6b0255d9ef79b80bbeee1 Player Element ID: 6319900384112. Clean-up crews are waiting until Tuesday to pick up hurricane debris from the water at Clam Pass Park. High winds have proven to be...
businessobserverfl.com
Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease
The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
Naples man leads Collier County deputies on 130 mph chase
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — For over 20 minutes, Collier County deputies were on high alert. In the county’s eastern area, a blue Lexus was spotted with an inoperable headlight. However, when the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the Lexus revved and sped away—eluding all authorities in the process.
2 seriously injured in Cape Coral crash
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A two-vehicle crash left two people seriously injured in Cape Coral Monday evening. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD), at around 7 p.m., firefighters responded to the crash at the intersection of Del Prado Blvd. and Averill Blvd. Cape Coral Police and Lee...
Man slams car into condo building in Lee County, turns himself in for leaving scene of crash
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man turned himself in after slamming his car into a condo building Monday morning in Lee County. 26-year-old Alexander Bryan James of Fort Myers turned himself in to the Florida Highway Patrol on Monday at 4:00 p.m. James was placed under arrest for leaving...
