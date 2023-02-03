ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

10NEWS

Southwest eaglets 'continue to thrive,' still no sign of Harriet

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It has been several days since beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet was last seen in the nest with her eaglets – and no one knows where she could be. In a Facebook update Monday, the people behind Southwest Florida Eagle Cam shared how M-15 has been holding down the fort in Harriet's absence. As of Feb. 6, there were still no signs of her return.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Dead fish washing up on Sanibel’s shore

Dead fish are piled up on the shoreline of Blind Pass Beach on Sanibel Island. This comes just days after it reopened to the public for the first time since Hurricane Ian. Dr. Mike Parsons with FGCU’s Water School said red tide is likely to blame. MORE ON RED...
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FlixBus to move Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall

FlixBus intercity bus service will move its Fort Myers stop to Edison Mall beginning Thursday. Fort Myers is a stop along three major FlixBus lines in Florida. St. Petersburg to Miami operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and includes stops at Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Miami International Airport. The second line runs all week from Orlando International Airport to downtown Miami with stops at University of Central Florida, Orlando International Drive, University of South Florida, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Naples, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Miami International Airport and downtown Miami. The third line operates five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and runs from Miami International Airport to Tallahassee with stops in Hollywood, Naples, Fort Myers-Cape Coral, Sarasota, Tampa and Gainesville.
FORT MYERS, FL
espnswfl.com

Aerial Drone Footage Of Margaritaville Fort Myers Beach Construction – February 2023

Hurricane Ian destroyed our beautiful town of Fort Myers Beach. We took on wind gusts that reached 128 mph in Florida, rainfall totals greater than 20 inches, and power outages that soared past 3 million. But it was the surge that really brought the damage. According to accuweather, downtown Fort Myers saw a surge of 7.24 feet. A gauge at Naples Pier measured a 6.28-foot storm surge before the pier was seriously damaged and the sensor went offline. We saw videos of entire buildings being swept away. But the beach is coming back. Construction is happening. Especially at Margaritaville.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples beach weddings put on hold due to Ian damage

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples said due to Hurricane Ian damage, debris, and lack of parking, all beach wedding permits will be frozen for the foreseeable future. “We have 40 beach accesses. Right now, we have 16 of those open. So we have to try and evaluate parking, do we have enough access. This is our season when we have an influx of people,” said Chad Merritt, the City of Naples Parks & Facilities director.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Buff City Soap expands in Southwest Florida

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-07:54956297ff4f14f7c20210d2 Player Element ID: 6319902297112. Buff City Soap, a North Texas-based brand, expanded to four locations in Southwest Florida. Three of them are owned by Jeff and Christine Robinson,...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Houseboat stolen out of creek in Bokeelia

BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
BOKEELIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning debris at Clam Pass Park in the wake of Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-07:adf6b0255d9ef79b80bbeee1 Player Element ID: 6319900384112. Clean-up crews are waiting until Tuesday to pick up hurricane debris from the water at Clam Pass Park. High winds have proven to be...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease

The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

2 seriously injured in Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A two-vehicle crash left two people seriously injured in Cape Coral Monday evening. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD), at around 7 p.m., firefighters responded to the crash at the intersection of Del Prado Blvd. and Averill Blvd. Cape Coral Police and Lee...
CAPE CORAL, FL

