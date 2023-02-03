ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Smyrna's Great Tennessee Air Show Lineup Announced

The Blue Angels will headline this year's Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna. The show, which will be June 10th and 11th at the Smyrna Airport is always a big draw, especially when the Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron is in town. This year, the first ever female, Lt. Amanda Lee, will be part of the six pilots.
SMYRNA, TN
Former MTSU Football Coach Coming Back to Tennessee to Coach

SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South announced on Friday afternoon that former Middle Tennessee State University head coach and Georgia Tech defensive coach Andy McCollum has been named the 32nd head football coach at Sewanee. The department made the announcement as a part of a press conference in...
SEWANEE, TN
Expunged Records and New Beginnings

NASHVILLE TN — People and families packed themselves inside the McGruder Family Resource Center Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. to participate in the expungement clinic hosted by lead organizer Judge Rachel L. Bell. The purpose of the clinic is to help those who come with criminal records and qualify for expungement begin a fresh chapter in their lives. The outreach also works in connecting people with other services often needed by those attempting to re-integrate into society such as food, hygiene supplies and assistance with securing employment.
NASHVILLE, TN
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
Statement From Mayor Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a Commercial-Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (CPACER) Program

The following is a Statement From Mayor John Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a C-PACER Program:. “Nearly half of Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions come from energy consumption in buildings. By adopting a local commercial-property assessed clean energy and resiliency (CPACER) program to make commercial buildings more energy efficient, we are addressing the problem head on and taking a significant step toward achieving our goal of reducing Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050. Building and maintaining commercial buildings that prioritize resiliency will result in reduced energy consumption costs, increased property values, new green jobs, and more. I’m grateful for the leadership and support of Metropolitan Trustee Erica Gilmore and her team, Metro’s Chief Sustainability and Resiliency Officer Kendra Abkowitz, and Council Members Allen, Murphy, Rhoten, Hurt and O’Connell for helping establish this program.”
NASHVILLE, TN
This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee

There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
WARTRACE, TN
Parking in Nashville is about to change

For a long time, Nashvillians have known that there are certain times of day when they could get away with parking downtown without feeding the meter. But this month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is moving to 24/7 parking enforcement. This is the first in a series of upcoming changes,...
NASHVILLE, TN
What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Do You Recognize These Walmart Shoppers?

(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Police are wanting to talk with these persons of interest who were shopping at two of this city's Walmart locations over the past few days. If you recognize them, please contact MPD. Left Photo. The surveillance pictures on the left side were taken Jan. 1, 2023 at Walmart...
MURFREESBORO, TN

