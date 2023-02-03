Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
Related
‘Not just a pizza company’: Slim & Husky’s make history as first Black-owned restaurant on Broadway, now looking to expand
"We tell people we're not just a pizza company. It's pizza, art, and music."
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna's Great Tennessee Air Show Lineup Announced
The Blue Angels will headline this year's Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna. The show, which will be June 10th and 11th at the Smyrna Airport is always a big draw, especially when the Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron is in town. This year, the first ever female, Lt. Amanda Lee, will be part of the six pilots.
New 'wind telephone' helps grievers find closure in East Nashville
A new addition in East Nashville is causing a lot of buzz, and it's the first of its kind in Middle Tennessee: a "Wind Telephone." It's something that's been around in Japan for years.
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wgnsradio.com
Former MTSU Football Coach Coming Back to Tennessee to Coach
SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South announced on Friday afternoon that former Middle Tennessee State University head coach and Georgia Tech defensive coach Andy McCollum has been named the 32nd head football coach at Sewanee. The department made the announcement as a part of a press conference in...
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Everyone knows that the best places are hidden away and have to be sought out. Wise Ant General Store and Bakery in Ardmore, Tennessee, may be a little out of the way for some people — but trust us when we say it is worth finding. Be sure to...
Joe Edwards, AP newsman who made “Rocky Top” famous, dies at 75
Joe Edwards, who chronicled Tennessee news for more than 40 years as a newsman for The Associated Press and helped “Rocky Top” become a state song, has died. He was 75.
Tennessee Tribune
Expunged Records and New Beginnings
NASHVILLE TN — People and families packed themselves inside the McGruder Family Resource Center Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. to participate in the expungement clinic hosted by lead organizer Judge Rachel L. Bell. The purpose of the clinic is to help those who come with criminal records and qualify for expungement begin a fresh chapter in their lives. The outreach also works in connecting people with other services often needed by those attempting to re-integrate into society such as food, hygiene supplies and assistance with securing employment.
Man charged with attacking, shooting woman in Green Hills neighborhood
The Metro Nashville Police Department says a 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a shooting that left a woman injured in a Green Hills neighborhood last week.
WKRN
Wilson County middle school student arrested after gun was found in backpack
A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school. Wilson County middle school student arrested after …. A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school. TSU Aristocrat of Bands makes history...
After an ice storm, are some types of trees more likely to be damaged?
After a recent round of wintry weather, some Tennessee residents woke up to find their trees coated in a sheet of ice, begging the question, "Are some trees more susceptible to ice damage than others?"
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
Tennessee Tribune
Statement From Mayor Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a Commercial-Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (CPACER) Program
The following is a Statement From Mayor John Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a C-PACER Program:. “Nearly half of Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions come from energy consumption in buildings. By adopting a local commercial-property assessed clean energy and resiliency (CPACER) program to make commercial buildings more energy efficient, we are addressing the problem head on and taking a significant step toward achieving our goal of reducing Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050. Building and maintaining commercial buildings that prioritize resiliency will result in reduced energy consumption costs, increased property values, new green jobs, and more. I’m grateful for the leadership and support of Metropolitan Trustee Erica Gilmore and her team, Metro’s Chief Sustainability and Resiliency Officer Kendra Abkowitz, and Council Members Allen, Murphy, Rhoten, Hurt and O’Connell for helping establish this program.”
OnlyInYourState
This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee
There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
wpln.org
Parking in Nashville is about to change
For a long time, Nashvillians have known that there are certain times of day when they could get away with parking downtown without feeding the meter. But this month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is moving to 24/7 parking enforcement. This is the first in a series of upcoming changes,...
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
12-year-old arrested for false ‘active shooter’ call at Two Rivers Middle School
A large police presence gathered at Two Rivers Middle School in Donelson for a false active shooter call Friday morning, resulting in the arrest of a student.
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize These Walmart Shoppers?
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Police are wanting to talk with these persons of interest who were shopping at two of this city's Walmart locations over the past few days. If you recognize them, please contact MPD. Left Photo. The surveillance pictures on the left side were taken Jan. 1, 2023 at Walmart...
Comments / 0