ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Earthquake risks in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and neighboring Syria Monday. More than 2,700 people have been killed. About 20,000 earthquakes occur annually around the globe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That’s approximately 55 earthquakes per day worldwide. Despite the history of deadly earthquakes in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Snow-starved North Carolina has hope for February flakes

Unless you live in the mountains of the Tar Heel state, it’s been a winter marked by very few snowflakes and lots of rain. Our last month with fairly realistic snow chances is February (we have seen snow in March and April before, but rarely). Over the last 10...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

20 Confirmed EIA Cases in North Carolina

Twenty horses in North Carolina have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The horses are spread across nine different counties:. In Yadkin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. In Surry County, seven horses tested positive and were euthanized. In Mecklenburg County, five horses tested positive and were...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $3 ticket from Food Lion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball […]
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy