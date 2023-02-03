Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It Will Not Strike Russian Territory With New Missiles
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will not use longer-range weapons pledged by the United States to hit Russian territory and will only target Russian units in occupied Ukrainian territory, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday. The United States confirmed on Friday that a new rocket that would double Ukraine's strike...
US News and World Report
Iraq to Discuss With U.S. How to Pay Russian Energy Firms, Iraqi Foreign Minister Says
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq will discuss with Washington this week how to pay dues owed to Russian oil companies despite sanctions, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday. "We will discuss this problem with the American side. There are sanctions in place that should not be imposed on the Iraqi side because the cooperation with Russian companies is ongoing and there are active Russian companies in Iraq," Hussein said during a news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Baghdad.
US News and World Report
Russia Raps US Over Lack of UN Visas for Its Diplomats, Seeks Arbitration
(Reuters) - Russia accused the United States on Wednesday of failing to issue visas to Russian delegates to the United Nations and of restricting the movements of its diplomats and said it would pursue arbitration proceedings. In an interview with the RIA news agency, Russian foreign ministry official Pyotr Ilyichev...
US News and World Report
Mali Says No Need to Justify Russia as Partner as Lavrov Visits
BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali's foreign minister said on Tuesday it had no need to justify working with Russia on strengthening its military capabilities and importing oil and wheat, despite Western concerns. Abdoulaye Diop was speaking as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made his first visit to the West African nation,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Approves up to $10 Billion Sale of HIMARS Rocket Launchers, Ammunition to Poland
(Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of long-range missiles, rockets and launchers to Poland in a deal valued at up to $10 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Poland has been on a spending spree to modernize its military while simultaneously donating older weapons to its...
US News and World Report
Canada Deploys Military Aircraft Over Haiti to Disrupt Gangs
(Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Canada's Decriminalization Experiment No Match for Toxic Drug Supply
TORONTO (Reuters) - A Canadian experiment to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs could reduce stigma and police run-ins for addicts but does little to tackle a bigger problem of overdose deaths from drugs adulterated with lethal ingredients. The province of British Columbia, at the epicentre of a drug poisoning...
US News and World Report
Russia: NATO Involvement in Ukraine Threatens 'Unpredictable' Escalation
(Reuters) - Russia's defence minister said on Tuesday that Western arms supplies to Ukraine were effectively dragging NATO into the conflict, warning this could lead to an "unpredictable" escalation. "The U.S. and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said in...
US News and World Report
Syrian Toddler Survives Quake, but Mother and Siblings Perish
AZAZ, Syria (Reuters) - Syrian toddler Raghad Ismail was rushed to safety from the rubble of her home after it collapsed in a huge earthquake that has wreaked devastation in Syria and Turkey. But most of her family, including her mother, did not make it out alive. Cradled in the...
US News and World Report
'Fences Protect Europe', Hungary's Orban Says Ahead of EU Migration Summit
BUDAPEST/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday called for European Union financing for border fences, reviving an idea long seen as inadmissible ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders to discuss curbing irregular immigration. The gathering of the 27 national EU leaders was called after Austria...
US News and World Report
Russia Asks Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Speak on Ukraine Arms at UN
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia has asked Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters to speak to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday at a meeting that Moscow requested to discuss the delivery of weapons to Ukraine. "Russian diplomacy used to be serious. What next? Mr. Bean?" said a U.N. Security Council...
US News and World Report
FTX's Bankman-Fried, Prosecutors Reach Deal Over Contact With Employees
NEW YORK (Reuters) -FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors that would let him contact some current or former employees of cryptocurrency companies he once controlled, even as he accepts other restrictive bail conditions. In a letter to the judge overseeing the former billionaire's criminal fraud...
US News and World Report
Australia to Remove Chinese-Made Security Cameras From National War Memorial -Reports
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's national war memorial will remove several Chinese-made security cameras installed on the premises because officials are concerned they could be used for spying, local media reported on Wednesday. Eleven surveillance cameras manufactured by Hikvision, partly owned by Chinese state investors, will be removed from the Australian...
US News and World Report
Gas Explosion Kills Five People in Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least five people were killed on Tuesday in a gas explosion that ripped through a five-floor building in the town of Yefremov south of Moscow, the RIA news agency said, citing emergency services. "So far, seven people have been rescued; unfortunately, five people died," the emergency services...
US News and World Report
U.S. Briefed 40 Nations on China Balloon, Diplomats and Officials Say
WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace in late January, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman briefed nearly 150 foreign...
US News and World Report
Biden State of the Union 2023: Stop Fighting, Republican Friends
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed the recovery of the U.S. economy and creation of a record 12 million jobs in his State of the Union address, while urging Republicans to stop "fighting for the sake of fighting." Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress...
US News and World Report
China Fires Back at Biden’s Decision to Shoot Down Balloon as Domestic Criticism Soars
China on Monday broke from its previously conciliatory tone about its surveillance balloon that drifted over the U.S. and lashed out at President Joe Biden’s decision to shoot it down over the weekend after it cleared the mainland. [. READ:. U.S. Downs Chinese Balloon ]. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao...
US News and World Report
Kosovo Says 'Yes' to EU's Peace Deal With Serbia, With Caveats - PM
PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo's prime minister Albin Kurti said on Monday he accepted a proposed European Union plan aimed at normalising relations with Serbia despite concerns over Western demands to give more rights to local Serbs that have so far hindered a peace deal. Last month Western envoys told Kosovo...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Welcomes New Appointments After Confusion Over Defence Minister
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked parliament on Tuesday for approving his proposed candidates for Cabinet jobs and called for an end to "rumours or any other pseudo-information" that could undermine unity in the war against Russia. His remarks on rumours, in an address to parliament, appeared intended to...
US News and World Report
Australia to Expand Rollout of Fifth COVID Vaccine Shot
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will roll out a fifth dose of COVID-19 vaccine later this month to all citizens aged 18 and above who have not contracted coronavirus or been vaccinated in the past six months, Health Minister Mark Butler said on Wednesday. The decision expands eligibility for the booster...
