The big question Harry Potter fans are probably asking themselves this week is whether or not to pick up Hogwarts Legacy. So, should you? Signs are pointing to yes, absolutely. Based on our Hogwarts Legacy review, this is the the game many Harry Potter fans have been waiting their entire lives to play. It’s an open-world game set at the storied school of Witchcraft and Wizardry that gives you a lot of freedom to roam the grounds, engage in spell combat, and much more.

22 HOURS AGO