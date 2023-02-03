Read full article on original website
IGN
How to Find the Peng Treasure
This page will guide you through how to find the Peng Treasure during Dead Space's main campaign. This valuable hidden artifact acts similarly to a semiconductor, with Isaac able to sell it in a store for a whopping 30,000 credits. Not only that, but you'll also net the There's Always...
IGN
Chapter 15 - Dancer in the Ruins
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 15 - The Dancer in the Ruins. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in this chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
IGN
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - Official Opening Movie Trailer
Here's your look at the opening movie for Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. The RPG will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam on March 24, 2023. In Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the...
IGN
Dead Space Remake Cheats and Secrets
There are a few new secrets and cheats in the Dead Space remake that unlock some cool little easter eggs, and even a secret ending. Here's a list of the cheats and secrets we know of so far. There are even more cheats for the original Dead Space, but unfortunately,...
IGN
Dark and Darker Classes
The Fighter is a versatile class, capable of equipping most weapons and armor in the game. They can sprint, but can't use any spells. The Barbarian is a slow moving, high damage melee class who can charge into the fray, with high health and innate magic resistance. They have a damage bonus using two-handed weapons.
IGN
How to Zip to Anchor Points
To explore Athia's points of interest, you'll need to master Frey's magical parkour abilities. In fact, you won't be able to traverse most of the Forspoken's map until you obtain Tanta Sila's magic and unlock the Zip spell. This page explains everything you need to know about the Zip spell and how to use it on anchor points.
IGN
How to Open Arithmancy Doors
If you’ve explored Hogwarts, there’s a good chance you have encountered the large wooden doors surrounded by strange beast symbols and locked behind mathematical equations. These puzzles are known as Arithmancy Doors, and while they may seem intimidating at first glance, they’re actually relatively easy to solve once you learn what the symbols represent. This puzzle door guide will explain everything you need to know about solving the Arithmancy Door puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy.
IGN
Dark and Darker Playtest Feb 2023: Start Time and How to Play
Dark and Darker, an upcoming first-person PvPvE game, was first made available for Alpha playtesting in 2022. Following three previous playtests, the first Dark and Darker playtest of 2023 is set to run as part of Steam Next Fest, February 6 to 13. Dark and Darker Playtest Start Time. The...
IGN
How to Play Against Friends in Marvel Snap
Battle Mode is a new game mode within Marvel Snap that allows you to compete against your friends, inviting them to private battles where cubes don't count towards your progression, they count towards your health. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of how Battle Mode works within Marvel Snap,...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: First 25 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the first 25 minutes of gameplay for Hogwarts Legacy, the new game set in the Harry Potter universe. Combat, story beats, and even some iconic Harry Potter locations feature in this 4K gameplay clip of Hogwarts Legacy. In the full game you can learn spells, choose your wand, and even join the Hogwarts house of your choice. This footage was captured on Xbox Series X in Performance Mode, but Hogwarts Legacy is also coming to Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 and PC at launch, with PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch to release at a later date.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Adds Much Requested Fast Travel Feature
EA's Respawn Entertainment has listened to fan feedback and added the much requested fast travel feature to its upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As reported by Games Radar, director Stig Asmussen told Play Magazine that Respawn is implementing more ways to travel around Jedi: Survivor's worlds by including both fast travel and rideable mounts.
IGN
How to Use Dark and Darker Voice Chat and Proximity Chat
Voice chat has been added to Dark and Darker with Alpha Playtest 4. You can now use voice chat to communicate with your party, or even turn on proximity voice chat to speak to adventurers outside your team. Here's how to use it!. Dark and Darker Voice Chat Settings. To...
IGN
Dark and Darker Patch Notes: Playtest 4 Changes Feb 2023
The Dark and Darker Playtest #4 is now live, and there are several new systems and features in place for this demo, including new party building tools and a solo adventurer experience. Below you'll find the Dark and Darker Patch Notes for the Dark and Darker Alpha #4 Playtest - although please note there may be additional changes not listed here.
IGN
Everspace 2 Lands a Full Release at Last in April
After two years of early access, Rockfish Games is finally ready to bring Everspace 2 into full release, and it's got a date and everything: April 6. However, that's PC only, as Xbox Series X and S and PS5 will see an Everspace 2 release later this summer. Currently, Everspace...
IGN
Portkey Games Addresses Hogwarts Legacy's Transgender Character
Warning: The below contains some vague details about an early Hogwarts Legacy mission, but no major spoilers. Adding a new wrinkle to the ongoing debate over the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy, IGN has learned that a transgender woman features prominently in an early mission. The character, Sirona Ryan, runs the Three...
IGN
Yonder Cape Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Yonder Cape, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Get a $10 Gift Card When You Preorder
The big question Harry Potter fans are probably asking themselves this week is whether or not to pick up Hogwarts Legacy. So, should you? Signs are pointing to yes, absolutely. Based on our Hogwarts Legacy review, this is the the game many Harry Potter fans have been waiting their entire lives to play. It’s an open-world game set at the storied school of Witchcraft and Wizardry that gives you a lot of freedom to roam the grounds, engage in spell combat, and much more.
IGN
Genshin Impact Starlit Sky Web Event
The sky is alight with not just fireworks, but prizes of all sorts! Participate in the Starlit Sky Web Event to earn Mora and Primogems and to enter to join a prize draw for physical goodies such as an iPhone 14 Pro Max, Playstation 5, or an iPad Mini 6. Collect all the Firework Cards before the end of the web event for your chance to get in on this massive Genshin Impact giveaway.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: 7 Things to Know Before You Play
Travel back to the 1800s, where it’s your turn to begin a magical adventure in Hogwarts Legacy. Get ready to brush up on beasts and hone your spell-craft. Here are 7 things to know before you play Hogwarts Legacy. Sponsored by Warner Bros. Games and PlayStation.
IGN
Homestead Hills Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Homestead Hills, as well as provide all of their solutions!
