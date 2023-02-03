ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Sources: Idaho victim who was killed last fought back

By Liz Jassin, Ashleigh Banfield
 3 days ago

( NewsNation ) — New details from sources close to NewsNation shed light on how the Idaho college killings unfolded.

Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were killed first, and the sources confirmed that Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed on the second floor afterward, according to sources.

They also said that Chapin was killed in the doorway of Kernodle’s room, and Kernodle apparently fought back. She repeatedly grabbed the knife from suspect Bryan Kohberger, and she suffered deep cuts to her fingers. Chapin apparently suffered a slash to the neck, according to sources.

How strong is the evidence against Bryan Kohberger?

Certain details conflict with what the coroner in the case, and police, initially said, which was that all of the victims were likely in bed. The coroner also said the injuries were stab wounds and not slash wounds.

Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, is still representing Kohberger .

This week, when prosecutors asked Taylor to share any evidence that might prove Kohberger’s innocence, she said, “there are no books, papers, documents, photographs, or copies, or portions thereof in the possession of the defendant at this time, which will be submitted at the time of trial.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

WGN Radio

WGN Radio

