New Brunswick, NJ

MSU women’s basketball falls to No. 18 Michigan, 77-67

EAST LANSING – In the latest chapter of the Michigan State versus Michigan rivalry, the Michigan State women’s basketball team (11-12) came up short, in a 77-67 loss to the No. 18 ranked Michigan Wolverines (19-5) on Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. MSU started off the contest...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State – 02/07/23

Today’s weather forecast is predicting cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers with a high of 45 degrees and a low of 30 degrees. ASMSU passed a sanctuary campus bill at its Feb. 2 general assembly meeting. A sanctuary campus is a term taken from the Sanctuary City...

