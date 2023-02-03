Read full article on original website
Casper Man Sentenced to 8 – 10 Years for Aggravated Assault, Burglary
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded M-16 rifle at a woman during a drug heist was sentenced to 8- to- 10 years imprisonment. Antonio David Harrington, born in 2002, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson. Harrington was initially arrested in Colorado and brought before...
Appelate Court Throws Out Casper Doctor’s Drug Convictions
The federal appeals court in Denver threw out the convictions of Casper Dr. Shakeel Kahn accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. Friday's ruling from Denver's 10th Circuit Court of Appeals upended the case that began in the spring of 2016, Kahn's arrest in late 2016, indictment in early 2017, and the ongoing investigation, the 20-day trial in 2019 and subsequent sentences -- 25 years for Kahn -- and 15 years for his brother Nabeel.
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/6/23 – 2/7/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (2/6/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday, Feb. 6. Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorneys Blaine Nelson and Kevin Taheri represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with...
Casper Man Who Crashed Into Building on Nichols & 1st Appears in Court
Jason Wolfe, 21, heard 3 charges against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Nichole Collier today, Feb. 6th:. Eluding police officers, punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of $750. Driving Under the Influence, punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of...
Man gets 30 days jail after pleading to charges in weekend police chase, crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 21-year-old Mills man pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges stemming from a police chase and crash over the weekend. The defendant appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to DUI, reckless driving, and eluding police. State Prosecutor Kevin Taheri said the defendant had a blood-alcohol level of .16% — twice the legal limit — at the time of his arrest.
Judge Sets Bonds for Two Casper Men Caught by Home Security Camera
Keaton Foster, 25, and Terrance Fullterton, 25, heard the same two charges against them from Judge Nichole Collier in Natrona County Circuit Court today, Feb. 1. Burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000. Conspiracy to commit burglary, a felony punishable by...
Natrona County DA Recommends $75,000 CASH ONLY Bond for Alleged Drug Dealer
Tyrone Jackson, 52, heard one charge against him from Judge Michael Patchen in Natrona County Initial Appearances today, Feb. 2. Jackson was charged with conspiracy to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $20,000. Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache said, "Mr. Jackson has...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Says Wanted Man Elijiah Dobbins is in Custody
--- The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to the whereabouts of wanted person Elijah Dobbins. Dobbins has an active felony warrant for multiple violent felony charges to include aggravated assault and battery, and strangulation. Dobbins is described as a 22-year-old black male, approximately 5’7” tall and...
Person wanted on multiple violent felonies in Natrona County captured in ND
CASPER, Wyo. — A man wanted in Natrona County is now in custody in North Dakota, according to an email from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. “Elijah Dobbins is in custody in Minot, North Dakota,” the email said, providing a link to the original news release from Thursday.
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through Mills ends with wreck in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — When a Mills police officer saw a car speeding and driving erratically in the early morning hours on Sunday, the officer attempted to pull the motorist over. What followed was not a routine traffic stop, but rather a chase through the streets of Mills that ended when the driver eventually crashed in Casper.
Casper resident, needing surgery, may have to go elsewhere
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Casper resident in need of a serious operation says he was advised by his doctor to go somewhere else... To not have it done at the local hospital he had planned on going to. Michael Parrish has had a bad back for two...
Highway Patrol officer injured in collision after being hit by truck along WYO 59
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming Highway Patrol officer was injured Friday evening along WYO 59 when he was struck by a truck while sitting in his patrol vehicle. At roughly 6:40 p.m., the Douglas trooper was parked near milepost 46.5, aiding multiple motorists who had exited the roadway due to hazardous weather and road conditions.
Column: Mick and Susie McMurry Were Wyoming Superheroes – Now They’re Both Gone
In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally, in recent history, you saw famous couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry. For almost three decades, they were everywhere....
Douglas Man Protests Gas Prices, Drives Out Of Town To Fill
He has been seen sitting in front of the Safeway gas station with a sign that says “B.S.”. Robert Olson was not happy with Douglas's gas prices, now at $1 more per gallon than Glenrock’s and Casper’s prices. He was sitting on a metal folding chair in...
Crash along US 20 blocks traffic near Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along US 20 close to milepost 8 has blocked traffic. Emergency personnel are tending to the scene. Motorists should avoid the area if possible and expect delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. No estimate was given for when the scene will be cleared.
Obituaries: Locker; Becker; Burnside
Ryan John Locker, 69, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper Wyoming. Ryan was born on January 10, 1954 in Harvey, North Dakota to John and Dorothy Locker. He was the fourth child born to a family of six. The Lockers lived on a family farm outside of Balfour, ND. Ryan graduated from Balfour High School in 1972 where he attended North Dakota State University graduating with his Bachelor’s degree in Ag Economics in 1975. After graduating from NDSU, Ryan accepted a position as loan officer for the Production Credit Association in Carrington, ND. There he met the love of his life Maria Brickner. Ryan and Maria married in April of 1978; together they had two sons, Adam and Aaron.
United Way of Natrona County Offering Free Tax Preparation in Casper
If you are in need of free assistance with filing your taxes, the United Way of Natrona County has a solution. Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County.
Country singer Aaron Lewis to perform at Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center in May
CASPER, Wyo. — Country singer Aaron Lewis will perform in Casper later this year, according to a Facebook post by the Ford Wyoming Center on Monday morning. “The American Patriot AARON LEWIS 2023 Acoustic Tour is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY on Saturday, May 6th. On sale Friday at 10 am. Stay tuned for presale info,” the post said.
Strong winds close WYO 258 from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed WYO 258 in both directions from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles due to strong gusting winds. According to the National Weather Department, the area is seeing winds from the southwest blowing in at 22–26 mph, with gusts...
