ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

Related
ROCK 96.7

Appelate Court Throws Out Casper Doctor’s Drug Convictions

The federal appeals court in Denver threw out the convictions of Casper Dr. Shakeel Kahn accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. Friday's ruling from Denver's 10th Circuit Court of Appeals upended the case that began in the spring of 2016, Kahn's arrest in late 2016, indictment in early 2017, and the ongoing investigation, the 20-day trial in 2019 and subsequent sentences -- 25 years for Kahn -- and 15 years for his brother Nabeel.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Natrona County Arrest Log (2/6/23 – 2/7/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (2/6/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday, Feb. 6. Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorneys Blaine Nelson and Kevin Taheri represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Man gets 30 days jail after pleading to charges in weekend police chase, crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A 21-year-old Mills man pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges stemming from a police chase and crash over the weekend. The defendant appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to DUI, reckless driving, and eluding police. State Prosecutor Kevin Taheri said the defendant had a blood-alcohol level of .16% — twice the legal limit — at the time of his arrest.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper resident, needing surgery, may have to go elsewhere

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Casper resident in need of a serious operation says he was advised by his doctor to go somewhere else... To not have it done at the local hospital he had planned on going to. Michael Parrish has had a bad back for two...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crash along US 20 blocks traffic near Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along US 20 close to milepost 8 has blocked traffic. Emergency personnel are tending to the scene. Motorists should avoid the area if possible and expect delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. No estimate was given for when the scene will be cleared.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Locker; Becker; Burnside

Ryan John Locker, 69, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper Wyoming. Ryan was born on January 10, 1954 in Harvey, North Dakota to John and Dorothy Locker. He was the fourth child born to a family of six. The Lockers lived on a family farm outside of Balfour, ND. Ryan graduated from Balfour High School in 1972 where he attended North Dakota State University graduating with his Bachelor’s degree in Ag Economics in 1975. After graduating from NDSU, Ryan accepted a position as loan officer for the Production Credit Association in Carrington, ND. There he met the love of his life Maria Brickner. Ryan and Maria married in April of 1978; together they had two sons, Adam and Aaron.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Country singer Aaron Lewis to perform at Casper’s Ford Wyoming Center in May

CASPER, Wyo. — Country singer Aaron Lewis will perform in Casper later this year, according to a Facebook post by the Ford Wyoming Center on Monday morning. “The American Patriot AARON LEWIS 2023 Acoustic Tour is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY on Saturday, May 6th. On sale Friday at 10 am. Stay tuned for presale info,” the post said.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy