Read full article on original website
Related
Who knew a far-right election denier would do Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs' bidding?
Gov. Katie Hobbs and Arizona’s Democratic legislators have found a new ally in the most unlikeliest of places. Republican Rep. Liz Harris on Monday joined with Democrats to torpedo the Republicans’ “skinny budget” – the one that was supposed to put Hobbs in a tough spot and the Republicans in the driver’s seat. ...
New Jersey Globe
Democrats want Ron Jaworski to run for State Senate in South Jersey
South Jersey Democrats are trying to woo former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski into running for the New Jersey State Senate and have a poll in the field to test his strength as a candidate. Several Burlington County residents have received the text message poll, and the New Jersey Globe...
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
New Jersey Globe
Some GOP officials want 87-year-old senator to retire
Some Republican leaders are quietly voicing an opinion that the oldest member of the New Jersey Legislature, 87-year-old State Sen. Samuel Thompson (R-Old Bridge), should not seek re-election, with Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry emerging as the leading candidate for the seat, the New Jersey Globe has learned from multiple sources speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Washington Examiner
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
Republican Calls Party Leader "Part of the Swamp Cartel"
House Republican Bob Good, speaking in regards to House Minority Leader and prospective Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, says that McCarthy is "part of the swamp cartel," adding that he will not be giving him his support for speaker.
Who's next? Six Democratic senators who may retire ahead of a potentially brutal 2024 election
Several Democrats in battleground states are up for re-election in 2024, but a tough electoral map that favors Republicans may lead some of them to retire.
Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto
The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced bills Tuesday that would curb President Biden's authority over the nation's oil stockpiles.
Click2Houston.com
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third. The bill is a constitutional amendment that would prevent U.S. senators from serving more than 12 years. It would also prevent those in the U.S. House from serving more than three two-year terms. Terms served by members prior to the bill’s enactment would not count toward the proposed term limitations, which means that if the bill were to be passed by this Congress, Cruz would not be term limited until 2036.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
Democrat wants to expand House of Representatives by 150 seats to create smaller voting districts
A House Democrat says there aren't enough House members to represent a growing U.S. population, and is proposing the addition of 150 more lawmakers to the House chamber.
NJ councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder ‘does not appear’ to be politically motivated: gov
The “shocking” murder of New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour does not initially appear to be politically motivated, according to Garden State Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy told WNYC Thursday that the murder late Wednesday — in which the 30-year-old Republican was repeatedly shot in her SUV, which then crashed with her slumped over the wheel — felt “very specific.” “Unfortunately, there’s very little that is known right now,” Murphy said in his weekly sitdown with the radio show, according to NJ.com. But “it does not appear to be related to her position as an elected councilwoman in Sayreville,” he said of Dwumfour, a newlywed...
BBC
Democrats talk of fear and shock over alleged plot by Republican candidate
A New Mexico man who unsuccessfully ran for state office as a Republican plotted a shooting spree targeting Democrats, police said. Solomon Pena, 39, conspired with and paid four other men to shoot into the homes of four local politicians. No one was hurt in the attacks, but those targeted...
Democrats Trying To Add New State
D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
Schiff hit with ethics complaint one day into Senate campaign for using Trump impeachment video
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust on Friday filed a complaint requesting the Office of Congressional Ethics investigate Rep. Adam Schiff for alleged violations.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Top Republican Announces Retirement
It felt like just yesterday that the 2022 Midterm elections were held, but we are already squarely into the 2024 election cycle, and are already learning about who candidates may be for various positions, up to and including presidents.
Republicans quash Democratic ban on carrying guns in a congressional committee room
The House Natural Resources Committee's first meeting of the year turned heated Wednesday when a Democratic member offered an amendment that would prohibit lawmakers from carrying guns in its hearing room. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., said he was proposing the "sadly necessary" amendment because it's a "major issue of safety...
Democrats deliver as Republicans dither
For the first time in a century, the House of Representatives failed to elect a Speaker on the first ballot, or even on the tenth, as Republicans were held hostage by a small group of extremists within their own party. Republicans ultimately found the votes needed in the 15th round, after tempers flared and concerns…
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 5