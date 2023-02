Neither snow nor distance have kept Jeral and Becky Whitaker from 50+ years of wedded bliss. Like many small towns, Stockbridge has its fair share of longtime residents. Other denizens of the Stockbridge area may recognize Becky (née McKim) and Jeral Whitaker from their longstanding history with the town, as both have been lifelong residents of the village.

STOCKBRIDGE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO