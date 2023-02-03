Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Customs House Museum hosts Champagne & Chocolate | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Close to 200 guests shared their evening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center for savory snacks, sweet bites, and of course champagne and chocolate. Champagne & Chocolate is the museum’s premier winter fundraiser and featured live music, and a silent auction filled...
Nashville Parent
Donate Food for Free Nashville Zoo Tickets
Nashville Zoo is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to host the 3rd annual Souper Bowl Food Drive on February 11 and 12. As an added incentive for supporting our local community, the Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket when you donate four or more eligible food items (max of two tickets per household/donation).
clarksvillenow.com
Camp Rainbow a dream come true for seriously ill children | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Camp Rainbow, which grew out of the Dream Factory in Clarksville, has been going on since 1983, providing kids with medical needs a fully supported summer camp experience. It is held each year at Brandon Springs Group Camp at Land Between the Lakes. After...
wpln.org
Goodbye coin meters and free night parking in downtown Nashville. Hello 24/7 parking enforcement.
If you’ve ever scrounged around your car looking for parking meter change, that won’t be necessary much longer in Nashville. This month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is trading downtown parking meters for QR codes and kiosks. The move is accompanied by another big change: an end to free night parking.
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Winter storm, Roxy funding, Fort Campbell trial and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Roxy theater funding safe, council postpones vote on parking passes: After weeks of discussion, the City Council voted to continue funding the Roxy Regional Theatre. Also, they postponed a vote requesting free downtown parking for themselves. READ MORE.
New 'wind telephone' helps grievers find closure in East Nashville
A new addition in East Nashville is causing a lot of buzz, and it's the first of its kind in Middle Tennessee: a "Wind Telephone." It's something that's been around in Japan for years.
clarksvillenow.com
Tennova Medical Group adds family medicine location in Pleasant View
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville announces the opening of Tennova Family Medicine-Pleasant View. This marks the third primary care location operated by Tennova Medical Group. Located at 166 Centre St. in Pleasant View, the clinic is served by long-time Tennova physician, Atef Ebrhim, M.D. The health care providers at...
WSMV
Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
Prince’s Hot Chicken continues to expand after a century of serving up the dish
Prince's Hot Chicken will be expanding its enterprise soon with two new locations in Music City, which would mark a total of six locations for customers to enjoy its famous deliciously spicy dish.
radionwtn.com
Fort Donelson To Observe 161st Anniversary Of Battles
Dover, Tenn.–Fort Donelson National Battlefield announces a variety of programs and learning opportunities for visitors of all ages. The scheduled offerings are in observance of the 161st anniversary of the campaigns for Fort Henry and Donelson. Events begin on February 4th at 2:00 pm at Fort Heiman. Rangers will...
whvoradio.com
Jolly Ranch Development Moving Along For East Cadiz
A quick drive past the “Jolly Ranch” development in Trigg County along US 68/80, and one can easily tell business is booming. Restaurants in Senor Lopez and Bambino’s have been open and remain busy, while construction on Five Star, Family Dollar Tree and a new location for the locally-owned Trigg Liquors continue to move at a rapid pace.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County High Students Learn Valuable Job Skills
Some Christian County High School juniors and seniors sharpened their employability skills at a special workshop last week. Victoria Mohon, the school’s Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor, organized the event. She told the News Edge it taught students grooming and dress for the workplace, building character, and conflict resolution.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: A taste of Spring this week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today begins a nice stretch of 60 degree temperatures across the Midstate. We’ll end the weekend on a nice, mild note. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperature near 60 degrees. Overnight lows will be cold once again getting down to near freezing.
WTVCFOX
Homeless people continue to sleep in hallways at Antioch apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tenants living at The Park At Richards Road apartment complex in Antioch are coming home in the middle of the night to a homeless person sleeping in their hallway. Unfortunately for these tenants, they say this is not the first time they have had homeless people...
smokeybarn.com
Need A Doc? Dr. Browning Now Accepting New Primary Care Patients At Spingfield’s Ascension Saint Thomas Urgent Care
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Matthew Browning, MD, and his staff at Ascension Saint. Thomas Urgent Care in Springfield are pleased to announce they are once again accepting new primary care patients. Certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, Dr. Browning has been caring for patients in Springfield and Robertson County for more than 20 years and has been recognized numerous times as one of the best family physicians in the area.
WSMV
Finding Lucy: Obstacles to searching for descendants of slaves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A solemn picture of a 9-year-old girl took WSMV4 on a journey. We wanted to find Lucy Waggoner -- the little girl from the picture. What made our search so difficult is that the picture of Lucy was taken in 1859 as an ambrotype and she was a slave.
WSMV
911 calls describe urgent moments after Green Hills walker shot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, WSMV4 is hearing the 911 calls made after a woman was shot and injured while walking in Green Hills. The incident happened late Monday night. The woman, a Louisiana State University medical student, was home visiting her parents when two men attacked her.
WSMV
The history and return of Snowbird
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Everyone’s favorite penguin is making its way back home to WSMV4. After a few years away, Snowbird is returning to the station to announce school closings for students and parents in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Snowbird originated as a cardboard cutout on the weather...
z975.com
Work week weather: Sunshine with relief from cold weather, but rain is on way
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sunshine and relief from the cold will stay with us this week, but it leads up to rain on Wednesday. Highs all week will be near 60, but will drop back to the low 50s on Friday after the rain moves through, according to the National Weather Service.
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Firefighters Rescue 4 Trapped In Hotel Elevator
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Firefighters were called to the Holiday Inn Express in Springfield Saturday evening after four people became trapped in an elevator on the second floor. The first call came into 911 at 6:31 pm. Lieutenant Jeremy Leggett, a 14-year veteran of the Springfield Fire...
