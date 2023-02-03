ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

wgvunews.org

Whitmer budget proposal will include focus on family and child services

The governor paid a visit to an early childhood center in Flint, where Whitmer said she’ll call for boosts in support to schools and pre-K programs. “We have families all across the state who need some more support so that their kids can get the kind of preparation they need to be lifelong learners and long-term success.”
