4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
Dinosaur Adventure on 2/4 and 2/5Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Boys basketball defeats defending state champs at Welsh-Ryan Arena
The E-Town Showdown has certainly lived up to its name. In 2019, Evanston defeated current Golden State Warrior Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Sussex-Hamilton (WI) in triple overtime, 70-68. Last year to the day, the Kits knocked off the top-ranked Trevians of New Trier in a thriller, 62-55. On Saturday night, in the third annual E-Town Showdown at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena, the Kits (20-7, 5-4 CSL) mustered out a 66-64 overtime win against defending IHSA Class 4A state champs Glenbard West (16-9).
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports
High-level student-athletes were once again on display in the Loyola Academy gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. But this celebration came without a scoreboard as 13 Ramblers were recognized for their college commitments on the penultimate National Letter of Intent signing day of the school year. Six more Loyola football players found their collegiate homes, joining […] The post 6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports appeared first on The Record.
AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois
Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
Sandra Bland Was Right: An NBC 5 Investigation
Tuesday, Feb. 7, would have been Sandra Bland’s 36th birthday. Her sister, Shante Needham, misses her every day. “She loved her nieces and nephews,” Needham said. “She loved her sisters too, but she really focused on the younger generation.”. This summer will mark eight years since Bland,...
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Chicago native makes history, becomes highest-ranking person of color in Illinois National Guard
"I am honored to wear that title as the first minority person to achieve this rank of major general," General Boyd said. "I just want to continue to wear it well and represent well."
Three More Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Coming to Chicagoland
Upcoming locations in Westmont, Montgomery, and Naperville
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
7 Must-Take Weekend Car Trips From Chicago
A road trip from Chicago to the Smokies is a must-do for vacationers looking to experience some of America's most stunning nature. This area of Tennessee draws more than 11 million visitors each year. With 850 miles of hiking trails, the Smokies are perfect for those who love the great outdoors. But if you're not into the outdoors, the area also has several museums and other attractions to keep you busy.
Remembering WGN great Jack Taylor, dead at age 94
CHICAGO — If you are a long-time viewer of WGN News, you will remember the name Jack Taylor. Taylor died this weekend from heart failure at the age of 94. The legendary broadcaster was the face of WGN News during the 1970’s alongside Len O’Connor, Harry Volkman and Jack Brickhouse. Taylor had a journalistic career […]
15 Best Restaurants in Willow Springs, IL
Southwest of Chicago, in Cook County, is a little village called Willow Springs, Illinois. It is around 16 miles from the city center and a part of the Chicago metropolitan area. According to the census taken in 2021, Willow Springs had a population of around 5,729 people. Numerous Willow Springs...
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
Top Consumer Investigative Reporter Lisa Parker Leaving NBC 5 Chicago
Lisa Parker is not only a voice of caution to Chicago residents, but she’s also an inspiration to aspiring investigative reporters. However, she recently announced that she’s stepping back from an illustrious career spanning three decades. Yes, Lisa Parker is leaving NBC 5 in February 2023. Since the news, WMAQ viewers have been wondering what’s next for the veteran journalist and where she is going. Find out what Lisa Parker said about her retirement here.
This Tiny Restaurant In Illinois Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
If there is such a thing as a ramen speakeasy, High Five Ramen, a tiny Illinois restaurant in Chicago, would be it. This subterranean noodle shop is tucked into a tiny basement space behind a nondescript, cryptically-marked industrial door. But really, High Five Ramen is so popular that, often, all you really need to do is look for all the people hovering near the door, waiting for a spot.
Woman steals $1.5M from suburban school • new poll shows mayoral frontrunners • 3 charged in retail theft
CHICAGO - A woman stole $1.5 million of food, mainly chicken wings, from a school district in south suburban Cook County; a new poll shows a shakeup in frontrunners for the upcoming mayoral election; and three people have been charged with robbing a Walgreens in Willowbrook. These are the top...
