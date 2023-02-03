MUSKEGON, MI – Police say Muskegon High School is safe after receiving a fake 911 call about an active shooter at the high school Tuesday morning. Muskegon High School is one of several Michigan school districts that were targeted by hoax call threats about fake active shooter situations on Tuesday. Similar threats were made across the state in Ann Arbor, Okemos, Battle Creek, Portage, Saginaw, Detroit and Jackson.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO