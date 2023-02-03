Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"A Celebration of Black Excellence: Nia and Jay's Stories of Passion and Purpose".Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org
After judge's ruling, team for former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr vows to appeal
After a judge refused to toss out a second-degree murder charge on Friday, attorneys for former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr say they plan to appeal. It's a decision that could set the criminal trial back months. The defense had argued that Schurr was justified in the shooting death...
City of Grand Rapids files to dismiss Lyoya wrongful death lawsuit
Attorneys for the City of Grand Rapids have filed a legal motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought against them by family members of Patrick Lyoya.
A dozen teenagers arrested in separate incidents in Kent Co. since Friday night
2nd Ward Commissioner Milinda Ysasi is a part of the team dedicated to tackling societal issues that teens face to ultimately reduce violence.
Man charged in shooting death of Grand Rapids mother of two
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man has been charged in the December shooting death of a 23-year-old mother of two in Grand Rapids. The 29-year-old will face charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon, police said. MLive is...
Court documents detail murder of Grand Rapids mother of 2
Mya Kelly's two children lost their mother the day after Christmas when she was shot and killed through her own front door.
Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
Suspect charged with murdering 23-year-old Grand Rapids woman
Grand Rapids police say Mya Kelly was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. on December 26 inside a home on Canton Street SW near Division Avenue.
2 charged with murder of man found after June fire
Two people have been charged with murder for the death of a man whose body was found in a house fire last June.
fox2detroit.com
DNA leads investigators to suspect in 2005 southwest Michigan rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect in a 2005 rape of a 14-year girl in southwest Michigan was caught recently thanks to DNA. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, of Kalamazoo, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and turned himself in last week. According to Michigan...
4 teens arrested in connection to Kent County break-ins
The vehicles were followed to a home where an 18-year-old from Grand Rapids, a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids, a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids and a 16-year-old from Coopersville were arrested.
No real threat found at Muskegon High School after fake 911 call about active shooter
MUSKEGON, MI – Police say Muskegon High School is safe after receiving a fake 911 call about an active shooter at the high school Tuesday morning. Muskegon High School is one of several Michigan school districts that were targeted by hoax call threats about fake active shooter situations on Tuesday. Similar threats were made across the state in Ann Arbor, Okemos, Battle Creek, Portage, Saginaw, Detroit and Jackson.
Second arrest made in Gaines Twp. shooting
A second person has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 21 shooting in Gaines Township.
Surveillance video key in Grand Rapids murder suspect's arrest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple surveillance cameras appear to be key to helping Grand Rapids Police detectives track down a 29-year-old accused of a December 2022 homicide. Keyante Newbern is facing four charges related to the killing, including the charge of homicide - open murder. He also faces a CCW charge, a felony in possession of a firearm charge and a felony firearm charge.
Teen sentenced for Kzoo home invasion, armed robbery
A teenager who had been accused of breaking into a home and raping someone has been sentenced to serve time in prison.
Suspect arraigned in shootout at East Kentwood High School
One of the suspects arrested in connection a shootout outside East Kentwood High School last year was formally charged Monday.
Police: Woman’s injury thought to be stab wounds
A woman showed up to the hospital with injuries that were first reported as the result of a shooting but are thought to be stab wounds, according to police.
New alliance in GR calls for change against pattern of police brutality
A new alliance against police brutality stood for change in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in Rockford is holding a fundraiser to support the family of an employee who was killed in December. Mya Kelly, 23, worked at the Corner Bar in Rockford during the pandemic, and her father, nicknamed "Toe Joe", is a longtime employee. Kelly was...
2 arrested following shooting in Wyoming
Two 19-year-old men have been arrested after a Sunday evening shooting in Wyoming.
Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school
PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
