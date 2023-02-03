ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox2detroit.com

DNA leads investigators to suspect in 2005 southwest Michigan rape case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect in a 2005 rape of a 14-year girl in southwest Michigan was caught recently thanks to DNA. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, of Kalamazoo, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and turned himself in last week. According to Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

No real threat found at Muskegon High School after fake 911 call about active shooter

MUSKEGON, MI – Police say Muskegon High School is safe after receiving a fake 911 call about an active shooter at the high school Tuesday morning. Muskegon High School is one of several Michigan school districts that were targeted by hoax call threats about fake active shooter situations on Tuesday. Similar threats were made across the state in Ann Arbor, Okemos, Battle Creek, Portage, Saginaw, Detroit and Jackson.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Surveillance video key in Grand Rapids murder suspect's arrest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple surveillance cameras appear to be key to helping Grand Rapids Police detectives track down a 29-year-old accused of a December 2022 homicide. Keyante Newbern is facing four charges related to the killing, including the charge of homicide - open murder. He also faces a CCW charge, a felony in possession of a firearm charge and a felony firearm charge.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school

PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
PORTAGE, MI

