Whitmer budget proposal will include focus on family and child services
The governor paid a visit to an early childhood center in Flint, where Whitmer said she’ll call for boosts in support to schools and pre-K programs. “We have families all across the state who need some more support so that their kids can get the kind of preparation they need to be lifelong learners and long-term success.”
Retirement, earned income tax credit, inflation checks in proposed deal
Michigan Democrats are celebrating the plan. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her inflation relief checks are the best way to help residents right away. “This $180 check dwarfs any help that doing nothing and hoping that something that may or may not go into effect might assist people.”. Whitmer’s team estimates...
Catholic Foundation of West Michigan
The Catholic Foundation of West Michigan awards grants to 4 West Michigan nonprofits during it’s first ever Love and Charity event. We talk to ED Greg Deja about the details. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local...
Gilbert Chocolates
Valentines Day is next week so of course we discuss chocolate. We talk to Michigan’s Gilbert Chocolates Brian and Sally Krichbaum. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
