Suspect arrested after monkeys stolen from Dallas Zoo: Police

A man in Texas was arrested Thursday in connection to the case of two monkeys that were stolen from the Dallas Zoo .

The monkeys, Bella and Finn, were reported as missing from the zoo on Monday after a gash was discovered in their enclosure, according to a report.

WATCH: COLIN KAEPERNICK BEHIND HULU DOCUSERIES EXPOSING ALLEGED POLICE CORRUPTION

Other suspicious events had occurred at the zoo in the last few weeks, the report noted, including what are believed to be similar cuts in other enclosures, a small leopard escaping, and the unusual death of an endangered vulture caused by a "wound," the zoo's president and CEO said.

Police received a tip the day after Bella and Finn's disappearance, and the pair was discovered inside the closet of a nearby vacant home, authorities said.

Video and photo evidence of a suspect believed to have knowledge of the incident was later released to the public, according to the report.

Davion Irvin, 24, was taken into custody after he was identified near animal exhibits at the Dallas World Aquarium, police said, and was charged with at least five counts of animal cruelty.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A discrepancy between police and jail records suggests he may be facing up to six charges, according to the report.

Irvin was taken in for questioning and bail was set at $25,000.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.