Black history's heroes: The Rev. Henry McNeal Turner, pastor and founder of Georgia Republican Party

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
This is the biggest threat to Black America. Hint: it’s not the police
The biggest threat to Black America isn’t police, it’s the American left that founded KKK and Planned Parenthood and runs city where Tyre Nichols was killed.
Georgia cop Jacob Kersey resigns after suspension for religious ‘no such thing’ as gay marriage post
A former Georgia police officer who was investigated for a religious social media post that claimed “there’s no such thing” as gay marriage said he felt pressured to resign after he was told he could be fired for sharing his beliefs. Jacob Kersey, 19, who quit the Port Wentworth Police Department earlier this month, told Fox News Digital that he was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 4 after he refused to remove the Facebook post he made regarding his Christian belief about marriage. “God designed marriage,” Kersey wrote in the post that was flagged by his superiors following “an anonymous complaint,” according to...
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
Black WWII soldiers asked a White woman for doughnuts. They were shot.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About two weeks after the end of World War II in Europe, French women were serving U.S. soldiers coffee and doughnuts in a Red Cross tent in France. Two Black soldiers went inside to get some. This was a...
The last surviving witness to Lincoln’s assassination lived long enough to share his story on TV
Samuel J. Seymour was one of the approximately 1,700 people at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., on April 14, 1865, the night President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth. He was also the last to live long enough to talk about that historic night on television.Seymour was 5 years old when he went to see the play “Our American Cousin” with his nurse, Sarah Cook, and Mrs. Goldsboro, the wife of his father's employer. When Booth shot Lincoln, he pulled the trigger during the biggest laugh of the night so that it wouldn’t be heard. What caught Seymour’s attention was when Booth fell from the balcony after a scuffle with Henry Reed Rathbone.
Supreme Court Justice Scalia was 'basically' a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Emory law professor claims
An Emory University School of Law professor said that Judge Antonin Scalia was 'basically' part of a White supremacist hate group, the Ku Klux Klan.
Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery
There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.
Famed Entertainer and Prominent Trump Supporter Dies Unexpectedly
Famed entertainer and prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump Diamond, of the duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to statements from Trump and the duo's social media.
The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity
Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Moments in Black history from the year you were born
(Stacker) Black History Month is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and reflecting on the experiences of African Americans. What began as a week in 1926 has blossomed into 28 days of remembrance and lessons on the contributions of Black Americans. Many Black Americans come from a lineage of captured and enslaved people who were forcibly […]
South Carolina proposes bill to whitewash slavery history or erase it completely by not teaching it
COLUMBIA, SC. - A new bill is being proposed in South Carolina to prevent schools from teaching about slave owners. The bill, named the South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act, was introduced by Rep. Jermaine Johnson, a Democrat from Hopkins, in response to the recent attempts by Republicans to "censor the teaching of Black history."
How some enslaved Black people stayed in Southern slaveholding states – and found freedom
Instead of using the secret routes along the Underground Railroad to find freedom in the North, thousands of enslaved Black people fled to free Black communities in Southern slaveholding states.
After calling it 'trash,' Florida commissioner pushes DeSantis to craft true African American curriculum
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor, who is also a local pastor and teaches political science at Florida A&M University, is pushing Gov. Ron DeSantis to develop an African American studies college curriculum that actually reflects the Black experience. In rare agreement with Florida's Republican governor, Proctor, a Democrat, penned a letter Wednesday to...
Hobby Lobby founder revealed to be behind effort to "rebrand Jesus"
Jesus preaching the sermon on the mount. From The Holy Bible published by William Collins, Sons, & Company in 1869. Chromolithograph by J.M. Kronheim & Co. (Universal History Archive/Getty Images) A mysterious commercial called "He Gets Us" that is set to air during the Super Bowl and promotes faith in...
Pope Francis Condemning Gay Marriage Bans Highlights Catholic 'Civil War'
"The question at the heart of the conflict, is Francis a legitimate Pope?" one conservative commentator wrote on Twitter.
Joy Reid Burns Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Infamous Confederate Comparison
“This is the completion of the insurrection," Reid said of Greene's assignments to House committees.
All The Times White People Got Reparations For No Longer Enslaving People
When the talk of reparations comes up, there are lots of reasons many white people are opposed to the idea. 1. There Is No Single Group Clearly Responsible For The Crime Of Slavery.
Enslaved people were kidnapped from all across Africa, rare look at DNA from colonial cemetery reveals
In 2013, South Carolinians made the unexpected discovery of a Colonial-era cemetery holding the remains of enslaved people. Now, a genetic analysis of some of these individuals reveals their origins.
