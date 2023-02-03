FTC preparing antitrust lawsuit against Amazon: Report

T he Federal Trade Commission is preparing an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon that could force the company to break up its divisions and diminish its market control.

The suit is being prepared and could come out in the next few months, according to the Wall Street Journal . It is possible that the commission could decide not to move forward with it, particularly in light of a judge denying the FTC's suit against Facebook over its acquisition of a virtual reality developer.

Amazon has been under intense scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers over allegations that it was limiting competition through the promotion of its own branded content and favoring products through Amazon Prime.

AMAZON VIOLATED LAW IN RESISTING WAREHOUSE UNIONIZATION, LABOR JUDGE SAYS

If the suit is filed, it will be a significant step forward for FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan, who embraces a more aggressive approach to Big Tech regulation.

It is unclear which aspects of Amazon's operations the suit would target.

Amazon has regularly pushed back on the FTC's investigations into its practices. It alleged in August that the agency had been "harassing" Amazon executives and had previously requested Khan be recused from all suits involving them due to her work criticizing the company in academia. The company has been under investigation since 2019, when the department was led by Republican Chairman Joseph Simons.

Amazon and the FTC declined to comment.

A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that Meta would be allowed to buy the VR startup Within despite the FTC's lawsuit, although the agency will be given a week to appeal the decision.