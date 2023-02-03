Read full article on original website
wcu.edu
Jane Adams-Dunford - Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs
With 30 years of experience in higher education, Jane Adams-Dunford is passionate about lifelong learning, diversity and inclusion and being a champion for students. She believes that work in student affairs should promote an environment conducive to growth and discovery. Her diverse experience in Student Affairs includes organizational development, strategic planning, program assessment, leadership development and student access and success.
wcu.edu
Jack A. Eaddy Jr.
Jack A. Eaddy, Jr., a native of Orangeburg, SC, and director of athletic bands at Western Carolina University, was named one of 10 finalists for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator Award, being the only college professor chosen among 1,205 nominees. In his second year, Eaddy has continued the Pride...
WLOS.com
Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, first in NC, celebrates 40th anniversary
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity is coming up on a major milestone. The nonprofit is marking 40 years of helping people realize the dream of owning their own home. This Habitat affiliate was the first in North Carolina -- and now there are more than...
WLOS.com
Tax filing season: Help available for Western North Carolina residents
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for tax filing season, free tax assistance is being offered in Western North Carolina. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in cooperation with the IRS, NC Department of Revenue, Buncombe County Library System, and Council on Aging, Inc. will be offering tax preparations for low and moderate income tax payers, as well as elderly and disabled people in need of help.
WATCH: Chinese spy balloon flies over NC Saturday morning, according to reports
The suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen floating over North Carolina Saturday morning, according to reports.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina’s Pisgah Penny’s Winter Prediction
Oh sure, that Pennsylvania rodent, noted weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil may get all the national publicity on February 2nd, after all it is Groundhog Day, but we all know who to REALLY pay attention to. “Pisgah Pete,” Brevard, North Carolina’s official white squirrel ambassador, had predicted the remaining length of winter and football games since 2015. However, according to The Transylvania Times, in 2022, “that most famous member of the white squirrels species unique to Brevard announced his early retirement due to age.”
WLOS.com
Former youth pastor, Haywood County teacher charged with indecent liberties
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities said a former youth pastor and school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged Evan Jordan Jensen, 30, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was at $20,000, secured.
WYFF4.com
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
tribpapers.com
Train Depot is Site of Final Filming Day
Hendersonville – Hollywood came to Hendersonville all day on Friday, Jan. 27 as the month-long filming of A Biltmore Christmas concluded with scenes shot at the Historic Train Depot near Historic Seventh Avenue. The family film A Biltmore Christmas co-stars Bethany “Joy” Lenz (Good Sam) and Kristoffer Polaha (Wonder...
WLOS.com
Sheriff honors student who provided lifesaving first aid in fatal crash involving 3 teens
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County Sheriff's Office honored a local high school student last week with a Lifesaving Award for his heroic actions on Dec. 8, 2022, when he witnessed a fatal car crash in Henderson County that involved three teenagers and immediately stopped to help. Dominic...
tourcounsel.com
Asheville Outlets | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Asheville Outlets, formerly Biltmore Square Mall, is a shopping mall located just off Interstate 26 on Brevard Road (North Carolina Highway 191) in Asheville, North Carolina, United States. Outlet stores include Ann Taylor Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Coach, Cole Haan, GAP Factory Store, J. Crew Factory, Nike Factory Store, RH Outlet, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, and Vera Bradley. Field & Stream did have a store but has since closed at Asheville Outlets and is now a Sportsman's Warehouse.
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp Reviews
North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
FOX Carolina
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
WLOS.com
Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
Crash kills 1 in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night following a crash in Westminster. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the crash was reported around 9:33 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road. The victim was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:52 […]
wateronline.com
Century-Old Dam In South Carolina Is Now Leaking Toxic Sewage
After more than a century of use, a major public asset in South Carolina is now in danger of collapse. And it’s the only thing holding back severe source water contamination. “Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people,” WYFF reported. “But just over an...
WHKP 107.7 FM
DUNKIN TO OPEN NEW STORE
Dunkin Donuts with two Henderson County locations already are digging up the dirt on Spartanburg Highway for a new store. The property is located in the shopping center where Blood Connection,and Firehouse Subs are located.The property being developed was at one time an Enmark gas station. WHKP News confirms the...
Democrat-run tourist town sees 200% surge in break-ins amid violent crime spike: 'Wildly frustrating'
Asheville, North Carolina, has seen a 200% monthly increase in break-ins amid a violent crime spike that comes as its police department has been hemorrhaging officers.
FOX Carolina
20-year-old dies after Friday night crash
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
