OKLAHOMA CITY — The Metropolitan Library System announced it will be expanding, bringing a permanent library to an Oklahoma City area that needs it. The Almonte Library was built to be a temporary space, which came after the Southern Oaks Library closed for remodeling. The Almonte Library has now been in the area for 10 years, but the Metropolitan Library System said it will be building a permanent home for the library.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO