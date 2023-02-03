Read full article on original website
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory Settler
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadway
City of OKC plans to replace May Ave. bridge over NW Expressway due to safety concerns
It’s been almost seven years since one of Oklahoma City’s busiest bridges collapsed when a semi hauling a boom lift hit the May Ave. bridge over Northwest Expressway. The collapsed portion was fixed, but now there are plans to replace the entire bridge as thousands of vehicles cross it each day.
KOCO
Conditions present challenges for crews battling fire at OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews had issues battling a fire that sparked Monday morning at a home in northeast Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a single-story home in the 8800 block of Henley Avenue, near North Bryant Avenue between East Britton Road and East Wilshire Boulevard. Authorities said that when firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of the room from a back bedroom and smoke was pouring out of the home.
State Transportation Commission Meeting To Discuss Highway Conversion
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission is meeting Monday at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation headquarters. On the agenda is an update on plans to convert State Highway 4 into a four-lane divided highway from the H.E. Bailey Turnpike North to State Highway 37 east of Tuttle. Commissioners are also set to...
KOCO
Metropolitan Library System to build new library in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Metropolitan Library System announced it will be expanding, bringing a permanent library to an Oklahoma City area that needs it. The Almonte Library was built to be a temporary space, which came after the Southern Oaks Library closed for remodeling. The Almonte Library has now been in the area for 10 years, but the Metropolitan Library System said it will be building a permanent home for the library.
Church helps thousands of Oklahomans with free food, furniture, and home goods
"It is over 400 cars that had lined up this morning before the distribution started," said Derrick Scobey, pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
News On 6
Fire Crews Respond To Stove Fire At Oklahoma City Apartments, No Injuries Reported
A stove fire at a south OKC apartment complex forced fire crews to respond Sunday afternoon. The Oklahoma City Fire Department was seen outside the apartments off I-240 near SW 74th St. just before 3 p.m. Authorities said food on the stove resulted in a fire that the crews were...
OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
ODOT: Major interchange could soon get the green light
The green light could soon come in the final phase of construction for the I-44 and I-235 area.
Police: 57 firearms stolen from vehicles in OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City are encouraging residents to lock up their firearms and not leave them in vehicles.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 54-Unit Memory Care Portfolio in Oklahoma
TULSA and OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of two memory care communities totaling 54 units in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Built in 2015 and 2016, the communities were fully stabilized in 2018 and 2019, were resilient through the pandemic and sharply rebounded to near 100 percent occupancies at the time of marketing in mid-2022.
guthrienewspage.com
Guthrie man ejected, injured on I-35 crash
A local man was mediflighted early Monday morning after a rollover crash on Interstate 35. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a crash report indicating the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. OHP, Guthrie EMS, and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the interstate at 12:35 a.m. at mile marker...
ONLY ON FOX23: Stitt explains why E.S.A. plan currently doesn’t fully cover private school tuition
Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) explained to FOX23 during a one-on-one interview why his proposal before the legislature to give families money towards school choice but may not pick up all of the tab for private school options.
Texas fugitive accused of murder arrested in South Oklahoma City
Saturday, a fugitive was found in the Oklahoma City metro accused of murder. Oklahoma City Police and the United States Marshals Service arrested the murder suspect from Denton, Texas in South Oklahoma City Saturday morning.
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
Midwest City gun shop owner under investigation after allegedly disposing 236 guns in dumpster outside business
Federal agents are investigating a Midwest City gun shop owner after discovering a dumpster full of guns on the shop's property. The affidavit reveals agents and officers recovered 236 rifles and weapons.
Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?
As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
KOCO
Oklahoma meteorologist says Chinese balloon differs from those conducting weather research
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Kansas City Friday. China said the device is a high-altitude balloon used for weather research, but there is skepticism from the Pentagon. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon since it was spotted over Montana about 60,000 feet above the ground.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Thunder Host Birthday Party For Teenage Girl
The Oklahoma City Thunder threw 15 year-old, Brittany Martinez, an extra special quinceañera. All of the staff came together to set up a once in a lifetime experience for the birthday girl. The Oklahoma City Thunder are also celebrating their birthday of 15 years in Oklahoma City.
