2 Big Southern NJ Powerball Winners: One $100K, Another $50,000
Unless you just returned from Washington state, no one in New Jersey is celebrating winning a huge Powerball jackpot -- however, two people in South Jersey are having a pretty good day today. Big Powerball winner. One lottery player in Washington won Monday night's $754.6 million Powerball jackpot (the cash...
NJ councilwoman killed: Police look for video from Sayreville, Old Bridge
SAYREVILLE — Investigators are asking the public for help in tracking down a killer who shot a borough Republican councilwoman execution-style outside her home last week. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found shot to death inside her SUV on Samuel Circle on Wednesday night. No arrests have been made...
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
This Laundromat in Morristown, NJ Is Not What It Seems
Did you know you don’t have to look too far to find one of New Jersey’s best speakeasies? I love exploring new bars and restaurants in the area, and you don’t have to look too far into New Jersey to find one of the best. This speakeasy...
NJ cop gets slapped with serious charges after wild 3 a.m. chase, shooting
PATERSON — A city police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault and official misconduct after shooting a fleeing man this summer. Officer Jerry Moravek had responded with several other officers to a noise complaint on June 11 at 3:20 a.m. As a small crowd in the street is...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
The Mouthwatering Monmouth County, NJ Italian Restaurants You Have to Try
We are blessed to have so many amazing Italian restaurants in Monmouth County. These are the spots where you never have a bad meal. These are the places that make you feel at home. What are the most popular Italian dishes?. We turned to Gerbasi Ristorante in The Bronx. This...
The 13 Most Interesting Spots To Eat Lunch In Ocean County, NJ
It's an age-old question that for me at least is always met with the same answer. Smoked turkey and cheese on wheat toast with a little bit of spicy mustard, to remind my tastebuds to feel something. It's not the most interesting lunch, but it's my lunch. Let's say though,...
Ocean County, NJ, Police Search For Dollar General Shoplifting Suspect
Police in one Ocean County municipality are asking for your help locating a suspect wanted for shoplifting from a Dollar General store. The incident happened just before 7:00 Monday night in Manchester Township. The suspect, pictured in this post, shoplifted numerous items from the store and then proceeded to leave...
NJ-bound flight forced to turn around after battery catches fire
🔴 United flight 2664 left San Diego for Newark just after 7 a.m. Pacific Time Tuesday. 🔴 Smoke began coming out of a passenger's bag in the first class cabin. 🔴 The San Diego Fire Department credited the flight crew for preventing the fire from spreading. A...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Most Romantic Restaurant Honored On National List
It is time to think quickly and get romantic! If you haven’t made your Valentine's plans yet, I’ve got your back. There is one local restaurant that is getting national attention for being one of the most romantic restaurants in all of America, and three other New Jersey restaurants also made the list!
Get fresh and exciting ideas at the NJ Home and Garden Show in Edison
🏡 The 33rd annual New Jersey Home and Garden Show will feature hundreds of exhibitors. 🏡 Get thousands of ideas for your home and garden. 🏡 Patric Richardson, "The Laundry Guy" and Doreen Stovenour, host of Did You Know DIY will be on hand all weekend. Calling...
21 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Plays Punk Rock Mecca CBGB
Manhattan venue CBGB is remembered as the prototypical punk-rock hole in the wall, and an incubator for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame talents the Ramones, Talking Heads and Blondie. Yet in the bigger picture, one of the most influential dive bars in music history made sense for Alan Jackson's first New York stop since 9/11, in 2002.
