Join San Juan County Land Bank for an open house meeting
Join the San Juan County Conservation Land Bank for an open house meeting on February 15 to provide input on three Lopez Preserves: Spencer Spit, Richardson Marsh, and Lopez Hill. Spencer Spit Preserve is 18 forested acres on the north side of Spencer Spit State Park. This high bank shoreline...
Sheriff’s Report | January 25 – 31, 2023
A San Juan Deputy responded to a single-vehicle collision. The driver showed no signs of impairment and the Deputy assisted with traffic control until Island Tow and San Juan County Public Works cleared the roadway. A collision report was generated. 23-000537 Controlled Substance Problem 15:38:12 01/25/23. A Lopez Deputy responded...
