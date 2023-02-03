Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Report: Kevin Steele accepts job as defensive coordinator at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After spending a year in Miami, Kevin Steele is reportedly returning to the Southeastern Conference to once again coach under Nick Saban at Alabama. Sources have told ESPN that Steele has accepted the job of defensive coordinator. He will be taking over for Pete Golding who, after five years in Tuscaloosa, left in January to head to Ole Miss.
wbrc.com
Free tax prep available at UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB has a way to save you money this tax season, offering you free tax prep. From now and until April 18 you can get your taxes done for free, if you meet certain income requirements. UAB is a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, site...
wbrc.com
Innovate Alabama offers grant money to small businesses
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Grant money is available for small businesses looking to be on firmer financial footing. It’s part of a statewide program called Innovate Alabama that is already benefitting some West Alabama businesses. Three companies based in Tuscaloosa and other parts of West Alabama received grant...
wbrc.com
The toughness of a pageant winner
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is nothing 18-year-old Sydnee Cantley cannot handle. In her young life, she has overcome major obstacles and is thriving as a pageant winner. At the age of seven, her mom committed suicide, as a freshman in high school, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and during COVID-19, her baton twirling coach passed away. Despite all this, Sydnee is leading a good life as Miss Gulf Coast.
wbrc.com
Black Tuscaloosa-area realtors highlight achievement
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - February is recognized as Black History Month. In Tuscaloosa, a group of realtors is celebrating a first for minorities and real estate. The Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors elected it’s first African American president. Juanita Taggart-Jones became president in December. Some of the black realtors in...
wbrc.com
Eutaw steps up their game in weather preps and warnings
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - One west Alabama town seems to have stepped up its game when it comes bad weather preparations. The town in question is Eutaw. Local leaders admitted they were caught somewhat unprepared last spring when a bad storm came through but promised, never again. They quickly brushed up on social media skills and on many different platforms including getting a new weather camera that will soon be attached to the water tank.
wbrc.com
Hoover teachers voice frustration about the cancellation of author Derrick Barnes’ visit
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Last week, we reported on the Hoover City School District cancelling children’s book author Derrick Barnes just before his planned visit to a few elementary schools in the area. This upset some parents and teachers in the Hoover community. Now, more than 100 teachers in...
wbrc.com
New program launches to help small businesses in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new program to help small businesses in Birmingham thrive is now taking applications. The application to join the accelerator program, LadderUp is open February 6 - March 6. The program is curated by Birmingham-based company, Shipt. A representative says LadderUp is looking to help established...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Springtime vibes in the air
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though the calendar may say February, Monday felt very spring-like across Central Alabama with afternoon highs easily climbing to near 70 under plenty of mild, pleasant sunshine. Some thin clouds have moved in tonight, making for a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will start off in the 40s tomorrow morning with some filtered sunshine to get you out the door. Make sure to wear layers because afternoon highs will reach the low 70s again with the warming trend sticking around through mid-week. Though most of the day will be dry tomorrow, southeast winds in place will continue to gradually increase moisture across our area, bringing the chance for even some isolated showers by Tuesday evening.
wbrc.com
Hoover girls learn about math, science at GEMS expo
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It was all about girl power Friday at Berry Middle School in Hoover as hundreds of students gathered to learn about math and science. Rocky Ridge Elementary School principal Dilhani Uswatte organized the Girls Engage in Math and Science, or GEMS, expo. She said that it...
wbrc.com
Chilton Co. getting grant from the state to make up for loss of pistol permit sales
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Now that pistol permits in Alabama are optional, at least in most cases, your local sheriff’s office likely has a deficit to make-up. There are grants set-up to help cover that loss in revenue, but are they enough?. The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office along...
wbrc.com
More than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson Co. told they need more qualifications to keep their jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says they are getting reports of more than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson County Schools being told by their administration that they need new qualifications to meet a federal requirement to keep their jobs. Local AFT President Erika...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools: Gun found at elementary school, no threat to students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staff member discovered a gun carried by a student at Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham Monday, February 6, 2023, according to an official with Birmingham City Schools. The Birmingham Police Department and a system official say there was no threat to students or staff...
wbrc.com
Jemison man killed in Bibb Co. crash
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 51-year-old man from Jemison died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Bibb County. Authorities say the wreck happened around 6 a.m. on Alabama 139 near the 8 mile marker, around one mile north of Randolph. The victim has been identified as L.J. Smith....
wbrc.com
Prices of material raises prices of Valentine’s Day flowers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now is the time to start putting in your orders for Valentine’s Day flowers, and it might cost you a bit more than last year. Norton’s Florist in Birmingham is expected to ship out 800 floral arrangements starting Friday for the holiday. Owner Cameron Pappas said the stems have gone up in price, but the major factor driving up prices is shipping costs.
wbrc.com
Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information. Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.
wbrc.com
Experts say rental rates in the Birmingham-metro area are up about $300 since before pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s some good news and some bad news when it comes to rental rates in our area. Researchers at rent.com said rent prices appear to be leveling off, but it’s still quite expensive to rent in our area. They said we’re paying hundreds more...
wbrc.com
Officer involved shooting, standoff in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several lanes on Veterans Memorial Parkway near University Mall are closed this morning after a police chase ended in a standoff early this morning. It started around midnight as police were responding to a domestic violence incident. They spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to apprehend the driver but the driver took off. A chase began during which police say the driver began firing shots.
wbrc.com
Calera Police providing peace of mind for local families amid inmate release
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - If your loved one was the victim of a violent crime you’d expect some sort of message if their killer or attacker was getting out of prison. The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is supposed to notify victim’s family’s prior to all releases. As we saw last week, sometimes there is a fair amount of chaos that comes with that.
wbrc.com
Police asking parents to monitor children’s online activities after Georgia deputy arrest
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Osiel Guevara, a Rockdale County, Georgia Sheriff’s deputy, is accused of coming to Alabama to try and meet an underage girl. He was arrested on January 24. Pleasant Grove police tell us they believe Guevara met the girl on the online gaming platform Roblox....
Comments / 0