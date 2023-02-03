ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Report: Kevin Steele accepts job as defensive coordinator at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After spending a year in Miami, Kevin Steele is reportedly returning to the Southeastern Conference to once again coach under Nick Saban at Alabama. Sources have told ESPN that Steele has accepted the job of defensive coordinator. He will be taking over for Pete Golding who, after five years in Tuscaloosa, left in January to head to Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Free tax prep available at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB has a way to save you money this tax season, offering you free tax prep. From now and until April 18 you can get your taxes done for free, if you meet certain income requirements. UAB is a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, site...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Innovate Alabama offers grant money to small businesses

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Grant money is available for small businesses looking to be on firmer financial footing. It’s part of a statewide program called Innovate Alabama that is already benefitting some West Alabama businesses. Three companies based in Tuscaloosa and other parts of West Alabama received grant...
ALABAMA STATE
The toughness of a pageant winner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is nothing 18-year-old Sydnee Cantley cannot handle. In her young life, she has overcome major obstacles and is thriving as a pageant winner. At the age of seven, her mom committed suicide, as a freshman in high school, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and during COVID-19, her baton twirling coach passed away. Despite all this, Sydnee is leading a good life as Miss Gulf Coast.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Black Tuscaloosa-area realtors highlight achievement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - February is recognized as Black History Month. In Tuscaloosa, a group of realtors is celebrating a first for minorities and real estate. The Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors elected it’s first African American president. Juanita Taggart-Jones became president in December. Some of the black realtors in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Eutaw steps up their game in weather preps and warnings

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - One west Alabama town seems to have stepped up its game when it comes bad weather preparations. The town in question is Eutaw. Local leaders admitted they were caught somewhat unprepared last spring when a bad storm came through but promised, never again. They quickly brushed up on social media skills and on many different platforms including getting a new weather camera that will soon be attached to the water tank.
EUTAW, AL
New program launches to help small businesses in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new program to help small businesses in Birmingham thrive is now taking applications. The application to join the accelerator program, LadderUp is open February 6 - March 6. The program is curated by Birmingham-based company, Shipt. A representative says LadderUp is looking to help established...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FIRST ALERT: Springtime vibes in the air

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though the calendar may say February, Monday felt very spring-like across Central Alabama with afternoon highs easily climbing to near 70 under plenty of mild, pleasant sunshine. Some thin clouds have moved in tonight, making for a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will start off in the 40s tomorrow morning with some filtered sunshine to get you out the door. Make sure to wear layers because afternoon highs will reach the low 70s again with the warming trend sticking around through mid-week. Though most of the day will be dry tomorrow, southeast winds in place will continue to gradually increase moisture across our area, bringing the chance for even some isolated showers by Tuesday evening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hoover girls learn about math, science at GEMS expo

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - It was all about girl power Friday at Berry Middle School in Hoover as hundreds of students gathered to learn about math and science. Rocky Ridge Elementary School principal Dilhani Uswatte organized the Girls Engage in Math and Science, or GEMS, expo. She said that it...
HOOVER, AL
Jemison man killed in Bibb Co. crash

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 51-year-old man from Jemison died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Bibb County. Authorities say the wreck happened around 6 a.m. on Alabama 139 near the 8 mile marker, around one mile north of Randolph. The victim has been identified as L.J. Smith....
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Prices of material raises prices of Valentine’s Day flowers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now is the time to start putting in your orders for Valentine’s Day flowers, and it might cost you a bit more than last year. Norton’s Florist in Birmingham is expected to ship out 800 floral arrangements starting Friday for the holiday. Owner Cameron Pappas said the stems have gone up in price, but the major factor driving up prices is shipping costs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information. Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Officer involved shooting, standoff in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several lanes on Veterans Memorial Parkway near University Mall are closed this morning after a police chase ended in a standoff early this morning. It started around midnight as police were responding to a domestic violence incident. They spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to apprehend the driver but the driver took off. A chase began during which police say the driver began firing shots.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calera Police providing peace of mind for local families amid inmate release

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - If your loved one was the victim of a violent crime you’d expect some sort of message if their killer or attacker was getting out of prison. The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is supposed to notify victim’s family’s prior to all releases. As we saw last week, sometimes there is a fair amount of chaos that comes with that.
CALERA, AL

