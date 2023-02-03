Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
Energizer Holdings fell hard on mixed results but the move is overblown. The stock is in a reversal that could be confirmed within days. An upward move could add 10% to 20% over the next few weeks to several months. Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) share prices are down more than...
ValueWalk
ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
ONSemi reported a strong quarter and guided favorably. The company’s refocus is driving business. The technicals are pointing to a continuation if the stock can close at the new highs. The ONSemi (NASDAQ:ON) story today begins with a very impressive chart pattern that points to much higher share prices...
ValueWalk
Implicit in the Idea That Market Timing Is Not Required Is the Idea That Stocks Always Offer Equal Value
Most stock investors would answer “no” to that question. There are some who try it from time to time. They get a feeling about which way stock prices are headed and they indulge the feeling by taking some money off the table or by adding some to the pile. If you quiz those investors, you will find that even a good number of the investors who engage in market timing don’t do so with a great deal of confidence that it will pay off.
ValueWalk
Dodge Momentum Index Dips in January
HAMILTON, N.J. – February 7, 2023 — The Dodge Momentum Index (DMI), issued by Dodge Construction Network, fell 8.4% in January to 201.5 (2000=100) from the revised December reading of 220.0. In January, the commercial component of the DMI fell 10.0%, and the institutional component receded 4.7%. Gates...
ValueWalk
AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
EPAM shares gapped up 7.53% on February 2, making it the tech sector’s biggest percentage gainer for the session. Analysts are bullish on the stock, with a “moderate-buy” rating. The company has rolled out AI projects for a wide range of industrial applications. It’s beaten both earnings...
ValueWalk
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Unveils MegaSwap, a “Stripe for Crypto” product, with Over $5 Million in Volume
Los Angeles, United States, 7th February, 2023, Chainwire. DeSo is excited to announce the launch of MegaSwap – a revolutionary, cross-chain smart service that enables users to securely and easily swap coins between different blockchains with a frictionless zero-login. MegaSwap solves various critical pain points, including onboarding new users and liquidity to any web3 application across any blockchain ecosystem.
ValueWalk
Time Running Out For Buy-Side On SEC MiFID II No-Action Letter Expiry
Latest Substantive Research survey shows the markets are unprepared for iminent structural changes impacting the investment research industry from summer 2023. Asset managers are increasingly doubtful that brokers will solve research payment challenges by becoming Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) – 73% now do not expect US brokers to register as RIAs (vs. 33% in Aug 2022).
ValueWalk
Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Jan 2023
Strong earnings and encouraging inflation data helped the S&P 500 to witness its best January since 2019. The S&P 500 gained over 6%, the Dow gained 2.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped almost 11% last month. A positive start to the year is a good sign for the market and investors.
ValueWalk
S&P 500 Refused Further Decline – Second FOMC
S&P 500 refused further decline, but picture is far from impending rebound strength. One though can‘t get rid of the impression from Kashkari’s speech (the Fed is happy about the marlet reaction to Powell‘s FOMC speech), that this stock market rally isn‘t looked at exactly the same way as the summer one.
ValueWalk
Waves Of Tech Layoffs Hit Dell As Big Tech Jostles For A Slice Of AI
Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) expected to lay off 5% of its global workforce, around 6,650 jobs. It’s the latest restructuring drive in a wave of tech layoffs. It was only a matter of time before the wave of tech layoffs reached Dell’s shores, given how sensitive the company is to both consumer and corporate confidence. The company had already limited recruitment and cut back on spending, with Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) also restructuring.
ValueWalk
Newcrest Mining Confirms Takeover Bid From Newmont After Media Speculation
The Australian gold mining giant broke silence after a report from local news sources said an approach had been made. Australia’s largest gold mining giant Newcrest Mining Ltd (ASX:NCM) grabbed local headlines on Monday after confirming they had received a non-binding takeover offer from Colorado based gold mining company Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM).
ValueWalk
These Are the Top 10 Holdings of Carl Icahn
Carl Icahn is one of the most successful investors of all time and is the founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises. Icahn is one of the first activist shareholders and is credited for bringing this strategy into the mainstream for hedge funds. He was regarded as a corporate raider in the 1980s but later became popular as an activist investor. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Carl Icahn.
Comments / 0